Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont for a discussion of the new designations for Wi-Fi networks, and some Apple Pay tips.

TDO 2019-05-15: Wi-Fi 6

1:32 PM May. 15th, 2019 | 00:23:27

  1. HI

    I first try to pay by using my Apple Watch — if it works, great, quick checkout

    if not, I fumble around for a card, while grumbling about not returning until they modernize,
    also sometime loudly apologizing to people in line about not often being in such caveman operations

