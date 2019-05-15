John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont for a discussion of the new designations for Wi-Fi networks, and some Apple Pay tips.
TDO 2019-05-15: Wi-Fi 6
One Comment Add a comment
I first try to pay by using my Apple Watch — if it works, great, quick checkout
if not, I fumble around for a card, while grumbling about not returning until they modernize,
also sometime loudly apologizing to people in line about not often being in such caveman operations