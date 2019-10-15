Charlotte Henry and Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s statement on Tencent, and Bob’s take on the latest macOS (he literally wrote the book, after all).
Tencent Update, Catalina with Dr Mac
Charlotte Henry and Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s statement on Tencent, and Bob’s take on the latest macOS (he literally wrote the book, after all).
Perhaps we trust Google not to, uh, track us? Or we think it’s an acceptable trade-off for security? Tencent, however, is not shy about tracking users in China.
https://blog.cryptographyengineering.com/2019/10/13/dear-apple-safe-browsing-might-not-be-that-safe/