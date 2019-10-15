Tencent Update, Catalina with Dr Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2019-10-15

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s statement on Tencent, and Bob’s take on the latest macOS (he literally wrote the book, after all).

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Tencent Update, Catalina with Dr Mac

2:27 PM Oct. 15th, 2019 | 00:31:23

