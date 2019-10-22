AirPods Pro or Airpod Pros? – TMO Daily Observations 2019-10-22

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss speculation about new AirPods, their features, and earning the “pro” name.

2:04 PM Oct. 22nd, 2019 | 00:25:14

