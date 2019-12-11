iOS Update PSAs, John’s Mac Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2019-12-11

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some new features in the latest iOS update, and John’s Mac Pro.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

iOS Update PSAs, John's Mac Pro

2:19 PM Dec. 11th, 2019 | 00:28:41

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some new features in the latest iOS update, and John’s Mac Pro.

Sponsors

Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account