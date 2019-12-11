iOS 13.3: How to Remove Memoji Stickers From the Keyboard

Memoji is a feature brought to iPhones and iPads that have Face ID. It lets you create a personalized avatar where you can choose the hair, beard, and other facial features. iOS 13 brought Memoji stickers that lived on your keyboard. And now iOS 13.3 lets you remove Memoji stickers from the keyboard.

Remove Memoji Stickers

Many people got annoyed that Memoji stickers appeared on the keyboard by default, taking up space in the emoji section. But now iOS 13.3 adds a setting to enable/disable it at will.

Open Settings . Go to General > Keyboard . Scroll down to the bottom until you see Memoji Stickers . The toggle lets you turn this feature on and off.

To send Memoji stickers, open a conversation in Messages. Tap on the emoji button (smiley face) then swipe to see your Memoji on the left.

