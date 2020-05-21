What To Do When You See ‘Untrusted Shortcuts’

A feature of the Shortcuts app is the ability to share shortcuts with others. So what happens when you see a warning about Untrusted Shortcuts?

Untrusted Shortcuts

Enabled by default, Untrusted Shortcuts is an alert you’ll see when you add a shortcut to your library from outside of the Shortcuts Gallery. It just means that the shortcut is outside of Apple’s control.

To enable Untrusted Shortcuts, open Settings . Scroll down and tap on Shortcuts . You’ll see a toggle that says Allow Untrusted Shortcuts , which you can tap to turn on.

Now when you add a shortcut shared by someone else, the app will make you scroll through the list of shortcut actions to make sure it doesn’t do anything sneaky. In other words, it’s an important safety feature.