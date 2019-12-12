John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss an iOS security kerfuffle, and Apple’s known allergy to computer fans.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Encryption on iOS, Apple's Fan Allergy
John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss an iOS security kerfuffle, and Apple’s known allergy to computer fans.
Sponsors
Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!