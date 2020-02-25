Today Kelly sits down with Ian Betteridge to discuss the current state of design at Apple and how it stacks up against the competition.
Kelly and Ian Betteridge
You know, I thought Apple did make a white phone, and a banana one, and a mint one, and a red one, etc… What? Do you mean you recommend that phone, but your wouldn’t buy one yourself? Or even consider it an iPhone or an Apple product for the sake of discussion.?
And as for hand-feel of products? I really don’t know where to begin with this interview. Call it educational, shall we? Thanks for persevering, Kelly. 🙂