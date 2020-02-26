Kelly and Brent Simmons – TMO Daily Observations 2020-02-26

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly sits down (on a sunny day) to chat with Brent Simmons about the history of NetNewsWire, his approach to the design of the app, and why he *really* writes software.

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Kelly and Brent Simmons

11:33 PM Feb. 24th, 2020 | 00:20:51

Kelly sits down (on a sunny day) to chat with Brent Simmons about the history of NetNewsWire, his approach to the design of the app, and why he *really* writes software.

Sponsors

Join more than 4.5 million people who are saving an average of 40 hours per month by
using Zapier.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account