Today Kelly sits down with Ian Betteridge to discuss the current state of design at Apple and how it stacks up against the competition.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Kelly and Ian Betteridge
Today Kelly sits down with Ian Betteridge to discuss the current state of design at Apple and how it stacks up against the competition.
Sponsors
Join more than 4.5 million people who are saving an average of 40 hours per month by
using Zapier.
-
- Today Kelly sits down with Ian Betteridge (of
- ) to discuss the current state of design at Apple and how it stacks up against the competition.
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed