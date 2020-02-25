Kelly and Ian Betteridge – TMO Daily Observations 2020-02-25

Today Kelly sits down with Ian Betteridge to discuss the current state of design at Apple and how it stacks up against the competition.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

12:26 PM Feb. 25th, 2020 | 00:24:00

