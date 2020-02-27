Kelly and Peter Cohen – TMO Daily Observations 2020-02-27

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly sits down with Peter Cohen to discuss the Mac App Store as a way to get apps, Twitter polls, and how the App Store ranks as a service.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Kelly and Peter Cohen

3:54 PM Feb. 27th, 2020 | 00:19:42

