New MacBook Air, Mac mini Updates – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-19

Dave Hamilton Charlotte Henry
&
@DaveHamilton · +Dave Hamilton · @charlotteahenry

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple’s updates to the processors (and more) in the MacBook Air and pricing and RAM for the Mac mini leave Charlotte Henry and guest host, Dave Hamilton, with a ton to talk through, and a ton for you to hear. Listen and enjoy!

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

New MacBook Air, Mac mini Updates

12:23 PM Mar. 19th, 2020 | 00:18:36

