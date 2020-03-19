New MacBook Air, Mac mini Updates – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-19

Apple’s updates to the processors (and more) in the MacBook Air and pricing and RAM for the Mac mini leave Charlotte Henry and guest host, Dave Hamilton, with a ton to talk through, and a ton for you to hear. Listen and enjoy!
New MacBook Air, Mac mini Updates
- 00:00:00 Thursday, 19-Mar-2020 – TMO’s Daily Observations
- 00:01:13 New MacBook Air
- John Martellaro: Apple’s iPad Pro Gets Seriously Good Amidst a Confusing Ad Campaign
- 00:14:23 Updated Mac Mini
- 00:18:14 TDO Outtro