Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest resources available for online work and fun, and include a PSA about a fitness app.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
More Online Resources, Privacy PSA
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Books Gives Out Free Books and Audiobooks
- Internet Archive Releases National Emergency Library With 1.4 Million Books
- Watch Season One of ‘Picard’ For Free
- Amazon Prime Video Has Loads of Kids TV Shows Available For Free
- Neato Robot Vacuums Can Be Controlled With Siri Shortcuts
- Audible Stories | Audible.com
- China Pulls Apps, Ebook Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-23
- The FBI is Collecting Your Data Through its ‘FitTest’ App
- Nike Training Club App
- Zombies, Run!
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed