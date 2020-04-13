Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple teaming up with Google on new technology for contact tracing, what exactly contact tracing entails, and what sorts of questions come up as a result.
Apple and Google Team Up, Contact Tracing Breakdown
