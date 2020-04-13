Apple and Google Team Up, Contact Tracing – TMO Daily Observations 2020-04-13

Kelly Guimont

@verso

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple teaming up with Google on new technology for contact tracing, what exactly contact tracing entails, and what sorts of questions come up as a result.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple and Google Team Up, Contact Tracing Breakdown

1:27 PM Apr. 13th, 2020 | 00:19:24

