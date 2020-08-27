John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss monitors and 4K and how newer resolutions can inform buying decisions.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Monitors and Macs and 4K
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss monitors and 4K and how newer resolutions can inform buying decisions.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Where’s The Internet? — Mac Geek Gab 830
- Monoprice 27in CrystalPro Monitor – 4K UHD, 60Hz, DisplayHDR 400, Height Adjustable Stand,
- Use a 4K Monitor in Retina Mode on Your Mac
- Play HDR video on your Mac – Apple Support
- Lookup Mac Specs By Serial Number, Order, Model & EMC Number, Model ID @ EveryMac.com
- Apple’s iPhone/MacBook Success in 2020 – TMO Daily Observations 2020-08-26
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed
One Comment Add a comment
Feeling so excluded!