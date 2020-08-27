John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss monitors and 4K and how newer resolutions can inform buying decisions.

Monitors and Macs and 4K

2:00 PM Aug. 27th, 2020 | 00:23:18

