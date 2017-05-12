The Dangers of Voice Assistants in Our Homes – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-12

Apple, Amazon, and Google want voice assistants to be a bigger part of our lives. Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the social and privacy implications as voice assistant appliances become more deeply intertwined in our lives.

