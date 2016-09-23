Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!
I am pleased to welcome iDrive as our sponsor here at TMO this week. Cloud backup is something we talk about a lot here on the site and on our Mac Geek Gab podcast, and iDrive is doing a lot of things right. First in the “doing things right” department, iDrive is giving TMO readers a special deal on their Personal Plan, which gets you 2TB of cloud backup storage for 1 year for just US$6.95. Read more about iDrive after the jump.
Install Secure XFINITY WiFi Profile On Your New iPhone
Comcast provides free Wi-Fi for many its customers where available. Like most free wi-fi, though, it’s unencrypted. Wanting to allow their users to have secure connections, Comcast now offers a WPA-secured “XFINITY” network in many places. To connect you either need to know the password – something Comcast won’t tell you – or you need to install a profile on your iPhone that has the password baked in. We’ll show you how to do the latter!