Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!
MGG 699: Why Must Qi's Light Shine So Brightly?
Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing...
Sponsors
Sponsor: BBEdit – BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!
Sponsor: TextExpander – The customizable typing shortcut utility – if you’re not using it, you’re wasting time. Visit textexpander.com/podcast for 20% off your first year.
Note: Shownotes are complete!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 699 for Monday, March 5, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:35 Salad?
- 00:03:06 Eric-Secure File Deletion
- 00:06:31 Renaming Home Sharing Library
- System Preferences | Sharing | Computer Name
- iTunes | Preferences | General | Library Name
- 00:09:32 Simon-Gmail and Multiple Addresses vs. Push Notifications
- 00:13:54 Brother J.-Safari Launches upon every disk unmount
- CSF-unDock
- 00:20:28 SPONSOR: Smile – Get 20% off TextExpander
- 00:22:46 SPONSOR: Bare Bones – BBEdit 12.1, Now with 64-bit!
- 00:24:43 Qi Charger segment
- PowerBot Qi Puck – Too Bright!
- Monoprice Qi 1A – Lights on, but not too bright
- PG920IBUGUS Wireless Charging Pad
- Ventev Wireless ChargeStand – 15W Qi, No light off, blue light flashes to signal start, then off!
- Bezalel prelude
- iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charge Car Mount (Qi Mount plus CD Slot)
- iOS 11.2 Supports 7.5W Qi Charging
- 00:37:42 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- John B., Micah P., David M., Elizabeth B., Jim E., Petter H., Ward J., Greg S., Olga P., Jason A., Bob P., Michael L., B-Man, Chris F., Nick S., Martijn B., Peter M., Jonathan C., Seth R., Bartek B., Erik W-B, Gene R., Sandpiper, Bruce W., Randall S., Robb H., Daniel C., Jeff S., Douglas S., Bob P., Matt C.
- 00:39:31 NetworkGuy-What is the Fastest Wireless Router? Money no object.
- 00:48:20 Bill-Finder Crashes
- 00:58:01 David-698-Use Google Photos for Shared Syncing
- 01:00:36 Using PowerPhotos to Merge Libraries
- 01:05:01 Andrew-Rolling Recovery Partition Back
- 01:11:27 Russell-QT-Immediately Empty Trash
- Command-Option-Shift-Delete
- 01:12:21 Patrick-QT-Use Apple Configurator 2 to Rearrange Apps on iOS Devices
- 01:14:00 David-QT-Move Multiple iOS Apps at Once
- 01:14:47 MGG 698 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network