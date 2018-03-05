Why Must Qi’s Light Shine So Brightly? – Mac Geek Gab 699

Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!

MGG 699: Why Must Qi's Light Shine So Brightly?

7:23 PM Mar. 5th, 2018 | 01:18:16 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Note: Shownotes are complete!

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

