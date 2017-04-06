Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!
Three Tips on Migrating to a New Mac
Got a new Mac? Fun! Well, unless you have trouble moving your files to it, that is. In today’s Quick Tip, Melissa Holt will give us some tricks for making sure migrations go smoothly and some ideas for what to do if all else fails.
macOS: Turning on Your Firmware Password
FileVault protects your Mac’s data from prying eyes, and a firmware password helps protect your computer. Melissa Holt shows how the feature works.
iCloud Syncing is the Bane of my Existence – Mac Geek Gab 660
Ever have problems with iCloud syncing? Haha, of course you have. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, your two favorite geeks, have, too, so they help a few of you with your iCloud syncing problems and, in the process, dig into all the things they’ve learned about solving this problem over the years. But you know the rule: one must always learn at least four new things each and every episode, so there’s a lot more than this, folks. Download, listen, and enjoy!
macOS: Putting a Recovery Partition on Your Mac (Without Reinstalling macOS)
When Jeff Butts was mucking about with his trusty Mac Mini, he managed to mangle his recovery partition. Normally, this would mean a complete reinstall of the operating system, but Jeff found another way. Read on to learn how to get your recovery partition back without resorting to a complete reinstall.