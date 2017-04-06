Why Must Qi's Light Shine So Brightly? – Mac Geek Gab 699

Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!

iCloud Syncing is the Bane of my Existence – Mac Geek Gab 660

Ever have problems with iCloud syncing? Haha, of course you have. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, your two favorite geeks, have, too, so they help a few of you with your iCloud syncing problems and, in the process, dig into all the things they’ve learned about solving this problem over the years. But you know the rule: one must always learn at least four new things each and every episode, so there’s a lot more than this, folks. Download, listen, and enjoy!