Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon’s Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.

TDO 2018-03-05: Amazon's Photo on Delivery Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon’s Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.