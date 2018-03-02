Apple Product Lifespan, Better Bluetooth Audio – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-02

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.
TDO 2018-03-02: Apple Product Lifespan
Thanks for another really informative show. Really depressed now, my JBL Charge 3 supports SBC only. Talk about lowest common denominator. Thanks JBL/Harman. It kicks-bottom, is waterproof and has a big battery to charge my phone – so I guess I can’t have everything.
I found the discussion on the Asymco report somewhat childish and seemingly dismissive. One key point that did not apparently occurred to any of you is the notion of retirement of devices out of use that the 1/3 implies. The other important notion regarding average lifespan is distribution around the mean.
In my view, the Asymco analysis is the first real glimpse into what Apple’s senior executives consider the key metrics of anticipating future success. Asymco’s report touched on this and again you failed to acknowledge this critically important insight.
I have enjoyed over the months your broadcasts with their insights, explanations, and opinion oriented commentary. This time, on this significant issue I can not say, “Pity.”
Mark