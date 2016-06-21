Apple Should just Confirm the iPhone 7 Headphone Jack is Gone

· · News

iPhone in crystal ball

The only big design change we can expect to see in the iPhone 7 when it ships this fall will be the lack of a headphone jack. That’s what the latest report claims, and it also says it’ll be 2017 before a major redesign comes. Considering this report comes from the Wall Street Journal, Apple should just go ahead and officially confirm the headphone jack is gone.