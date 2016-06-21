Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.
Goodbye Twitter Mac App, HomePod Blind Sound Test - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-19
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the options now that Twitter has announced its Mac client is no more. They also offer up their thoughts on David Pogue’s HomePod sound quality blind test.
Need Your HomePod to Recalibrate its Sound for Your Room? Give it a Shake
Let’s say you moved some stuff around on the shelf where your HomePod sits and now it doesn’t sound quite right. Give your HomePod a gentle shake to recalibrate.
Here's Where to Place HomePod in Your Room for the Best Sound Quality
Want to get the best possible audio from your HomePod? Check out these guidelines for where to place it in your room
Apple's Complicated Product Mix, Remembering John Perry Barlow - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-08
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s product matrix strategy, plus they remember EFF co-founder and Grateful Dead lyricist John Perry Barlow after his passing.
Here's What You Need to Know About HomePod's FullRoom Feature
Apple’s HomePod smart speaker will be in stores this Friday, but its FullRoom multi-speaker feature is still a few weeks off. Read on to learn what FullRoom is—and isn’t.
HomePod Audio Quality and Siri - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-06
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the early HomePod reviews ahead of this Friday’s release, plus they talk about audio quality and Siri’s limitations.
HomePod Review Roundup: Great Sound, So-so Siri
The early HomePod reviews are in, and the consensus is it sounds great, but Siri is lagging behind Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Tim Cook: You'll Want HomePod for the Audio Quality
Amazon Echo and Google Home have squeaky sounding speakers, so that’s why you should buy a HomePod, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
How to Use Your iPhone as an Audio Input on Your Mac
Your iPhone can serve as an audio input source for your Mac, which is handy if you need to play or record something on your computer that’s living on your iOS device.
Facebook Says Auto-playing Audio is Just What You Want
Facebook wants to make video more engaging, so it’s going to make their audio auto-play in their mobile apps. Currently, audio is off by default and from Facebook’s perspective, that’s boring, limiting, and just plain blah.
V-Moda Crossfade LP2 Headphones Sweat the Details
The V-Moda Crossfade LP2 are over-the-ear headphones that check all of John Martellaro’s boxes. In this quick look review, he tells the story of his search for a pair of decent, reasonably priced headphones for casual music and podcasting. He found them.
Polk Audio Shows Off its MagniFi Mini Soundbar at CES 2017
LAS VEGAS – Polk Audio’s new MagniFi Mini soundbar is small, but it can fill a surprisingly large space. Michael Greco shows Jeff Gamet its features at Pepcom at CES 2017.
Apple AirPods Finally Available, Delivering Dec 21
Apple’s AirPods are finally available for order and will start delivering to customers on December 21st, just in time for the Christmas holiday. The wireless earbuds were originally scheduled for an October release, but were delayed until now.
Belkin Lightning Adapter Solves iPhone 7 Listen While Charging Problem
The combo charger and headphone jack adapter you want for your just ordered iPhone 7 is coming from Belkin instead of Apple. The accessory maker is showing off the Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter on its website—and even though it isn’t shipping yet, it’ll still probably arrive before your Jet Black iPhone 7.
Apple Should just Confirm the iPhone 7 Headphone Jack is Gone
The only big design change we can expect to see in the iPhone 7 when it ships this fall will be the lack of a headphone jack. That’s what the latest report claims, and it also says it’ll be 2017 before a major redesign comes. Considering this report comes from the Wall Street Journal, Apple should just go ahead and officially confirm the headphone jack is gone.