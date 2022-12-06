Apple to Launch Karaoke-Style ‘Apple Music Sing’ Feature Later This Month for Streaming Platform

Today, Apple has officially introduced Apple Music Sing, a new feature for its streaming music app that brings karaoke-like features for users.

Apple Music Sing delivers a new feature that allows users to sing alongside “tens of millions of songs”.

Apple Announces Apple Music Sing for All Streaming Subscribers

A new sing-along feature known as Apple Music Sing will be available “later this month” for subscribers of the streaming platform. The new feature provides subscribers with adjustable vocals of the song they select and real-time lyrics so that users can sing their hearts out to their favorite artists and songs.

The new Apple Sing will be available for iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K.

Within a press release, Apple stated,

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

Additionally, the new Apple Music Sing features:

Adjustable vocals : Users will be able to control the vocal levels within their favorite songs. Along with being able to sing alongside their favorite vocalist, users can lower the volume (but not remove) the singer, or “mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog”.

: Users will be able to control the vocal levels within their favorite songs. Along with being able to sing alongside their favorite vocalist, users can lower the volume (but not remove) the singer, or “mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog”. Real-time lyrics : Just like your favorite karaoke machine, the new feature includes animated vocals that “dance” alongside the vocal rhythms.

: Just like your favorite karaoke machine, the new feature includes animated vocals that “dance” alongside the vocal rhythms. Background vocals : If there are multiple vocal parts at the same time, this feature allows them to separate and animate independently so that users may follow along more easily.

: If there are multiple vocal parts at the same time, this feature allows them to separate and animate independently so that users may follow along more easily. Duet View: The new feature also supports multiple vocalists, with lyrics showing on different sides of the screen to make singing with multiple users even easier.

Additional Features

Alongside the new feature, the streaming service will also provide 50 different dedicated companion playlists that feature “epic songs, duets, choruses and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing”. The playlists will feature songs that feature optimizations for the new feature.

Apple Music Sing will be available for all subscribers worldwide. The new feature will not be available for Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers.

The new feature looks to be a great addition to the streaming service. It will be interesting to see how the vocal reduction feature works with songs not typically found in a karaoke playlist. Though, 9to5Mac theorizes that the new feature will work best with songs that feature Dolby Atmos support. This is due to Dolby Atmos songs being easier to reduce the vocals in thanks to stems, which allow vocals to adjust easier.

What do you think of Apple Music Sing? Let us know in the comments.