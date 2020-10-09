Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest news for Security Friday, and talk about location data on iOS and why it matters.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Security Friday! News Roundup and Location Data

1:35 PM Oct. 9th, 2020 | 00:22:33

Sponsors

