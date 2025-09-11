AirPods Pro 3 vs Garmin & Coros for Heart Rate: Can Earbuds Beat Straps?

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 aren’t just about better sound. For the first time, they can track your heart rate, turning a pair of earbuds into a fitness tool. That immediately raises a question: can they really compete with dedicated monitors like the Coros HR armband or the Garmin HRM chest strap, both trusted by serious athletes?

Let’s start with a quick side-by-side to look at how they compare. We’ll dig into accuracy, comfort, and real-world use just after the table.

Comparing AirPods Pro 3 with Garmin and Coros

Feature AirPods Pro 3 Coros HR Monitor (optical armband) Garmin HRM (chest strap) Accuracy Good at rest and steady exercise; more likely to drift during intense/rapid movement Strong among optical armbands; generally accurate except for occasional lag in rapid HR changes Very high accuracy; gold standard in chest-strap sensors Comfort Earbuds with no strap; fit matters for both comfort and accuracy An armband is less restrictive than a chest strap, and more comfortable for many Depends on model; many Garmin HRMs use a replaceable battery lasting many months (no constant active consumption) Battery Life 6.5 hours active with HR sensing; up to 24 hours with the case for other modes 38 hours in active use; 80 days in standby mode Depends on model; many Garmin HRMs use a replaceable battery lasting many months Connectivity Bluetooth; integrates tightly with Apple ecosystem (iPhone, Fitness app, etc.) Bluetooth; can pair with multiple devices or apps; may lack ANT+ on some units Bluetooth + ANT+; wide compatibility with watches, bike computers, etc. Best Use Case Everyday workouts; casual fitness tracking where convenience matters Runners and cyclists who want optical armband comfort and good accuracy Serious athletes; interval training; situations where precise zones and fast HR response are critical

How do AirPods Pro 3 measure heart rate?

Here’s the thing. Apple put a true optical heart rate sensor inside the AirPods Pro 3 that reads blood flow in the ear canal.

The sensor pulses invisible infrared light 256 times per second and combines that data with accelerometer information so the earbuds can report heart rate and calories for up to 50 workout types in the Fitness app.

How does it work?

The sensor uses photoplethysmography (PPG). Light pulses into the ear, and the sensor measures changes in light absorption caused by blood flow. Apple pairs those optical readings with motion data from onboard accelerometers to reduce noise and identify workouts.

Data flows to your iPhone and the Fitness app. You also get real-time metrics with Fitness+ and the new Workout Buddy feature.

What to expect for accuracy

Optical sensors in the ear can be very accurate for resting heart rate and steady, low to moderate intensity exercise. Validation studies show earbud and wrist optical monitors perform well in steady conditions but lose accuracy when motion is abrupt or when the sensor fit is poor.

Apple claims the AirPods Pro 3 deliver accurate workout data, and the tighter in-ear fit plus IP57 sweat and water resistance should help reduce dropouts compared with past earbud sensors. Still, motion artifacts remain a technical limit for any optical ear sensor.

Practical tradeoffs

Battery : With heart rate sensing on, you should expect reduced single-charge listening time compared with idle listening. Apple lists up to about 6.5 hours with heart rate sensing during workouts. Plan for shorter battery life if you use continuous HR tracking.

: With heart rate sensing on, you should expect reduced single-charge listening time compared with idle listening. Apple lists up to about 6.5 hours with heart rate sensing during workouts. Plan for shorter battery life if you use continuous HR tracking. Convenience: No chest strap, no extra band, automatic sync to iPhone. That convenience comes at the cost of the raw signal fidelity you get from electrical sensors worn on the chest.

Bottom line

AirPods Pro 3 are a strong option if you want single-device convenience and credible heart rate numbers for everyday workouts. They are not likely to replace chest strap monitors when you need the tightest possible accuracy during intense interval sessions.

How do Coros and Garmin measure heart rate?

Coros focuses on optical armbands with multi-channel optical sensors, while Garmin’s HRM line uses chest strap electrical sensors that pair over ANT+ and Bluetooth. Both approaches have clear strengths and known limits.

Garmin HRM (chest strap)

Technology & connectivity : Uses electrical sensors, transmits via ANT+ and Bluetooth, pairs easily with Garmin watches and third-party devices. The battery is a replaceable CR2032 that lasts close to a year. Water resistant for swimming and heavy sweat.

: Uses electrical sensors, transmits via ANT+ and Bluetooth, pairs easily with Garmin watches and third-party devices. The battery is a replaceable CR2032 that lasts close to a year. Water resistant for swimming and heavy sweat. Accuracy: Long considered the field standard. Tracks ECG values closely, making it the best choice for intervals, training zones, and research-level precision.

Check our comparison of

Coros HR monitor (optical armband)

Technology & connectivity : Multi-channel optical PPG sensors on the arm, pairs with multiple devices over Bluetooth. Designed for comfort and steady readings.

: Multi-channel optical PPG sensors on the arm, pairs with multiple devices over Bluetooth. Designed for comfort and steady readings. Accuracy: More stable than wrist sensors but still subject to motion noise. Generally, within a few beats per minute of ECG in steady runs, though chest straps remain more precise for rapid changes.

Which heart rate monitor suits you best

AirPods Pro 3 : Best for people who want everyday fitness tracking without extra gear. Perfect if you already use an iPhone or Apple Watch and care more about convenience than perfect accuracy.

: Best for people who want everyday fitness tracking without extra gear. Perfect if you already use an iPhone or Apple Watch and care more about convenience than perfect accuracy. Coros HR Monitor : Good middle ground. Ideal for runners and cyclists who want reliable numbers without the tight feel of a chest strap.

: Good middle ground. Ideal for runners and cyclists who want reliable numbers without the tight feel of a chest strap. Garmin HRM (chest strap): The pick for serious athletes. If you train with zones, race competitively, or just want the gold standard in accuracy, this is the one to trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are AirPods Pro 3 accurate for heart rate tracking? They’re accurate enough for casual workouts, steady runs, and daily fitness tracking. But like most optical sensors, they can lose precision during high-intensity intervals or sudden movements. Do AirPods Pro 3 replace chest strap monitors? Not really. They’re great for convenience, but chest straps like the Garmin HRM are more reliable when it comes to training zones, intervals, or medical-grade precision. Which heart rate monitor is best for runners? It depends on your goals. For casual runners, AirPods Pro 3 are more than enough. For serious runners aiming to train with zones or prepare for races, a Garmin HRM chest strap or Coros armband is the safer bet. How long does the AirPods Pro 3 battery last with heart rate tracking on? Apple says you can get up to about 6–6.5 hours per charge when heart rate tracking is active during workouts, plus extra hours from the charging case.

Conclusion

AirPods Pro 3 make heart rate tracking as simple as putting in your earbuds. That’s a big shift. Until now, you needed a strap or band to get anything close to reliable numbers.

While chest straps like Garmin’s are still unmatched for precision, Apple has made heart rate tracking effortless for the average person. If the accuracy holds up in real-world use, this could mark a turning point where fitness tracking moves from specialist gear into something built into the devices we already wear every day!

