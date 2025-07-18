AirTag Battery Guide: Lifespan, Replacement, and Tips

AirTag batteries typically last about a year under normal use, and yes, you can easily replace them yourself. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about AirTag’s battery life, how to replace it, which batteries work (and which to avoid), and what to do if your AirTag drains faster than expected.
Table of contents
How to Replace or Manage AirTag Battery Life
Follow these steps to check your battery status, swap out the battery, and make sure your AirTag is working properly.
Step 1: Understand AirTag Battery Basics
- All Apple AirTags (including AirTag 1st Gen and any newer models as of 2025) use a CR2032 coin-cell battery.
- Battery life averages around 12 months, depending on usage.
- You’ll get a low-battery notification in the Find My app when it’s time to replace it.
Important: Apple recommends using CR2032 batteries without a bitter coating, as some versions (like child-safe Duracell) can interfere with AirTag contacts.
Step 2: Check AirTag Battery Level
- Open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap the Items tab.
- Select your AirTag.
- If the battery is low, you’ll see a warning icon and a message.
Step 3: Replace the AirTag Battery
- Hold the AirTag with the white side facing down.
- Press down on the stainless steel cover and rotate it counterclockwise.
- Remove the old battery.
- Insert a new CR2032 battery with the positive (+) side up.
- You’ll hear a chime, this means the AirTag is powered.
- Realign the cover and twist clockwise to lock it.
Tips to Make Your AirTag Battery Last Longer
- Avoid excessive pinging: Constantly using “Play Sound” in Find My can drain your battery.
- Keep AirTag in optimal conditions: Cold or wet environments may impact battery life.
- Don’t share AirTag with too many devices: Limiting tracking to one or two Apple IDs can reduce background communication.
- Update your iOS regularly: Bug fixes can improve battery performance and tracking efficiency.
- Disable Precision Finding if not needed: This advanced feature uses more power.
Frequently Asked Questions
On average, about one year with normal usage.
No. CR2025 is thinner and may not make proper contact. Always use CR2032 batteries.
Frequent sound alerts, poor signal conditions, or extreme temperatures can shorten battery life.
Yes, but avoid Duracell CR2032s with a bitter coating, which can interfere with the AirTag’s battery connection.
Absolutely. Just twist off the back cover, insert a new CR2032, and twist the cover back into place.
AirTags use Bluetooth LE and Apple’s Find My network. In ideal conditions, they can be detected by other Apple devices hundreds of feet away, even if your iPhone isn’t nearby.
Summary
- AirTags use a CR2032 coin battery that lasts about one year.
- You can check battery status via the Find My app.
- Replacing the battery is quick and tool-free.
- Use a CR2032 without bitter coating for best results.
- Avoid CR2025s or bitter-coated coin cells.
- You can extend battery life by minimizing sound alerts and keeping your AirTag in normal environments.
Conclusion
AirTag battery replacement is simple and takes just a minute with no tools required. Whether you’re using the original AirTag or a newer version, sticking to the right battery (CR2032 without bitter coating) and using smart power-saving tips can ensure your tracker stays reliable all year. Bookmark this guide so you’re ready when the battery alert pops up.