AirTag Battery Guide: Lifespan, Replacement, and Tips

AirTag batteries typically last about a year under normal use, and yes, you can easily replace them yourself. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about AirTag’s battery life, how to replace it, which batteries work (and which to avoid), and what to do if your AirTag drains faster than expected.

How to Replace or Manage AirTag Battery Life

Follow these steps to check your battery status, swap out the battery, and make sure your AirTag is working properly.

Step 1: Understand AirTag Battery Basics

All Apple AirTags (including AirTag 1st Gen and any newer models as of 2025) use a CR2032 coin-cell battery .

. Battery life averages around 12 months , depending on usage.

, depending on usage. You’ll get a low-battery notification in the Find My app when it’s time to replace it.

Important: Apple recommends using CR2032 batteries without a bitter coating, as some versions (like child-safe Duracell) can interfere with AirTag contacts.

Step 2: Check AirTag Battery Level

Open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Items tab. Select your AirTag. If the battery is low, you’ll see a warning icon and a message.

Step 3: Replace the AirTag Battery

Hold the AirTag with the white side facing down. Press down on the stainless steel cover and rotate it counterclockwise. Remove the old battery. Insert a new CR2032 battery with the positive (+) side up. You’ll hear a chime, this means the AirTag is powered. Realign the cover and twist clockwise to lock it.

Tips to Make Your AirTag Battery Last Longer

Avoid excessive pinging: Constantly using “Play Sound” in Find My can drain your battery.

Constantly using “Play Sound” in Find My can drain your battery. Keep AirTag in optimal conditions: Cold or wet environments may impact battery life.

Cold or wet environments may impact battery life. Don’t share AirTag with too many devices: Limiting tracking to one or two Apple IDs can reduce background communication.

Limiting tracking to one or two Apple IDs can reduce background communication. Update your iOS regularly: Bug fixes can improve battery performance and tracking efficiency.

Bug fixes can improve battery performance and tracking efficiency. Disable Precision Finding if not needed: This advanced feature uses more power.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long do AirTag batteries last? On average, about one year with normal usage. Can I use CR2025 instead of CR2032 AirTag? No. CR2025 is thinner and may not make proper contact. Always use CR2032 batteries. Why does the AirTag battery drain so fast? Frequent sound alerts, poor signal conditions, or extreme temperatures can shorten battery life. Does Duracell CR2032 work in Apple AirTags? Yes, but avoid Duracell CR2032s with a bitter coating, which can interfere with the AirTag’s battery connection. Can I replace a battery in an Apple AirTag? Absolutely. Just twist off the back cover, insert a new CR2032, and twist the cover back into place. How far away will AirTags work? AirTags use Bluetooth LE and Apple’s Find My network. In ideal conditions, they can be detected by other Apple devices hundreds of feet away, even if your iPhone isn’t nearby.

Summary

AirTags use a CR2032 coin battery that lasts about one year. You can check battery status via the Find My app. Replacing the battery is quick and tool-free. Use a CR2032 without bitter coating for best results. Avoid CR2025s or bitter-coated coin cells. You can extend battery life by minimizing sound alerts and keeping your AirTag in normal environments.

Conclusion

AirTag battery replacement is simple and takes just a minute with no tools required. Whether you’re using the original AirTag or a newer version, sticking to the right battery (CR2032 without bitter coating) and using smart power-saving tips can ensure your tracker stays reliable all year. Bookmark this guide so you’re ready when the battery alert pops up.