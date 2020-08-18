Apple offers a year free of Apple TV+ when you purchase certain devices. It Applies to iPhone, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs and the iPod Touch. It does apply on items like the Hompod, Apple Watch, or AirPods. The general rule is the offer applies to devices on which you can watch Apple TV+.
iPhone
If you buy an iPhone from Apple you get Apple TV+ for free. The models this applies to are:
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro/ Pro Max
iPad
The year’s subscription offer applies to:
- iPad mini
- iPad 10.2 inch
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9 inch
Macs
- You get Apple TV+ for free when you buy:
- MacBook Air 13-inch
- MacBook Pro 13-inch and 16-inch
- iMac 21.5 inch and 27-inch
- iMac Pro
- MacPro
- Mac mini
Other Devices With Apple TV+ Offer
There are a couple of other devices to which the offer also applies:
- iPod Touch
- Apple TV 4k
- Apple TV HD