Apple Pencil Trade-In at Best Buy Explained (With Alternatives)

Best Buy does not accept Apple Pencil trade-ins. While the store has a trade-in program for phones, tablets, and other electronics, the Apple Pencil is not on the eligible list. Even if you try in-store, the most you can expect is a rejection or very minimal value.
The good news is that there are better alternatives to get cash or credit for your old Apple Pencil. Let’s get to those now!
Table of contents
Alternatives to Best Buy Trade-In for Apple Pencil
1. Third-Party Buy-Back Sites
Third-party buy-back sites are the simplest way to get quick cash for an old Apple Pencil with issues. Platforms like SellCell and Gazelle let you compare offers and sell without the hassle of negotiating with buyers.
The process is straightforward: you enter your device details, accept an offer, ship the Pencil, and get paid.
2. Online Marketplaces
Online platforms such as eBay, Swappa, and Facebook Marketplace usually give the best return. Many sellers report earning more than double compared to buy-back offers. Since Apple Pencils are in demand by iPad owners, listings often sell quickly if priced fairly.
However, it requires time, effort, and dealing directly with buyers.
3. Local Resale Options
Selling locally can be the fastest way to turn an old Apple Pencil into cash. Options include Craigslist, second-hand electronics stores, or community groups.
Artists, students, and iPad users in need of a budget Pencil may pay a fair price. The main advantage is speed and convenience, but offers may vary.
A Quick Comparison of the Different Alternatives
|Method
|Examples
|Typical Value / Benefit
|Third-party buy-back sites
|SellCell, Gazelle
|Fixed offers, around $6–$15 depending on model
|Online marketplaces
|eBay, Swappa, Facebook Marketplace
|Often double compared to buy-back sites
|Local resale options
|Craigslist, second-hand stores, local buyers
|Quick cash, fair price if in good condition
Tips for Getting the Most Value
- Always clean the Apple Pencil and, if possible, replace the tip before selling. A well-kept accessory looks more attractive to buyers.
- Keep the original box and spare tips if possible, as bundles tend to sell faster.
- Compare offers from multiple sources before accepting one.
- Be realistic about pricing. All Apple Pencils generations depreciate quickly, so the amount offered may be lower than expected.
- Use secure payment methods when selling online to avoid scams.
Frequently Asked Questions
No. Best Buy does not officially accept Apple Pencil Pro or any Apple Pencil models for trade-in.
In rare cases, staff may offer a minimal amount, but it is not part of the official program and should not be relied on.
Because it is not included in Best Buy’s eligible device categories and lacks the serial tracking required for trade-in.
The best option is usually selling privately on e-commerce platforms or using third-party buy-back sites.
Summary
- Best Buy does not include the Apple Pencil in its trade-in program.
- Even if accepted, the value would be very low.
- Third-party buy-back sites give small but guaranteed offers.
- Selling directly online often gives the best return.
- Proper cleaning and packaging increase resale chances.
Conclusion
Trading in an Apple Pencil at Best Buy is not a real option. The program does not recognize Apple Pencils as eligible devices, and even if an attempt is made, the value is negligible. Instead, using buy-back platforms or selling privately online is the smarter choice.
With a little preparation, it is possible to earn more from an old Apple Pencil than any trade-in program would provide!
And if you are planning to get a new one soon, learn about Apple Pencil compatibility and find out which one works best with your iPad!