Apple Pencil Trade-In at Best Buy Explained (With Alternatives)

Best Buy does not accept Apple Pencil trade-ins. While the store has a trade-in program for phones, tablets, and other electronics, the Apple Pencil is not on the eligible list. Even if you try in-store, the most you can expect is a rejection or very minimal value.

The good news is that there are better alternatives to get cash or credit for your old Apple Pencil. Let’s get to those now!

Alternatives to Best Buy Trade-In for Apple Pencil

NOTE Apple does not accept Apple Pencils for trade-in either. The Apple Trade In program covers devices like iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, but accessories such as the Apple Pencil are excluded. At best, Apple offers free recycling for old Pencils, but no trade-in value

1. Third-Party Buy-Back Sites

Third-party buy-back sites are the simplest way to get quick cash for an old Apple Pencil with issues. Platforms like SellCell and Gazelle let you compare offers and sell without the hassle of negotiating with buyers.

Apple Pencil trade-in on SellCell

The process is straightforward: you enter your device details, accept an offer, ship the Pencil, and get paid.

Pros Easy and hassle-free process

Instant quotes, no negotiation required

Free shipping is provided by most sites Cons Lower payout compared to private sales

Limited to specific models and conditions

Payment takes a few days after delivery

2. Online Marketplaces

Online platforms such as eBay, Swappa, and Facebook Marketplace usually give the best return. Many sellers report earning more than double compared to buy-back offers. Since Apple Pencils are in demand by iPad owners, listings often sell quickly if priced fairly.

Apple Pencils for sale on eBay

However, it requires time, effort, and dealing directly with buyers.

Pros Highest resale value

Wide audience of potential buyers

Flexible pricing, you set the value Cons Requires time and effort to create listings

Risk of scammers or fraudulent buyers

Need to handle shipping or local meetups

3. Local Resale Options

Selling locally can be the fastest way to turn an old Apple Pencil into cash. Options include Craigslist, second-hand electronics stores, or community groups.

Artists, students, and iPad users in need of a budget Pencil may pay a fair price. The main advantage is speed and convenience, but offers may vary.

Pros Quick cash, sometimes same day

No shipping or platform fees

Simple transactions in person Cons Value may be lower than that of online marketplaces

Limited to local interest and demand

Safety concerns when meeting strangers

A Quick Comparison of the Different Alternatives

Method Examples Typical Value / Benefit Third-party buy-back sites SellCell, Gazelle Fixed offers, around $6–$15 depending on model Online marketplaces eBay, Swappa, Facebook Marketplace Often double compared to buy-back sites Local resale options Craigslist, second-hand stores, local buyers Quick cash, fair price if in good condition

Tips for Getting the Most Value

Always clean the Apple Pencil and, if possible, replace the tip before selling. A well-kept accessory looks more attractive to buyers.

Keep the original box and spare tips if possible, as bundles tend to sell faster.

Compare offers from multiple sources before accepting one.

Be realistic about pricing. All Apple Pencils generations depreciate quickly, so the amount offered may be lower than expected.

Use secure payment methods when selling online to avoid scams.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I trade in Apple Pencil Pro at Best Buy? No. Best Buy does not officially accept Apple Pencil Pro or any Apple Pencil models for trade-in. Will Best Buy give me a small credit for my Apple Pencil? In rare cases, staff may offer a minimal amount, but it is not part of the official program and should not be relied on. Why is Apple Pencil not accepted in Best Buy’s trade-in program? Because it is not included in Best Buy’s eligible device categories and lacks the serial tracking required for trade-in. What is the best way to sell my old Apple Pencil? The best option is usually selling privately on e-commerce platforms or using third-party buy-back sites.

Summary

Best Buy does not include the Apple Pencil in its trade-in program. Even if accepted, the value would be very low. Third-party buy-back sites give small but guaranteed offers. Selling directly online often gives the best return. Proper cleaning and packaging increase resale chances.

Conclusion

Trading in an Apple Pencil at Best Buy is not a real option. The program does not recognize Apple Pencils as eligible devices, and even if an attempt is made, the value is negligible. Instead, using buy-back platforms or selling privately online is the smarter choice.

With a little preparation, it is possible to earn more from an old Apple Pencil than any trade-in program would provide!

And if you are planning to get a new one soon, learn about Apple Pencil compatibility and find out which one works best with your iPad!