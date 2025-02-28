Be the Talk of the Town with the Apple Watch Series 10 for $359

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 10, now’s your chance. You can grab one for just $359 and save a solid chunk of cash. And no, you won’t have to pull off an Apple heist—this discount is available at several U.S. retailers for a limited time. Don’t wait too long, or you might miss out.

Apple Watch Series 10 Available for $359

Quite a few online retailers currently have a great price on the Apple Watch Series 10. Slashing 16 percent off the typical $429 purchase price, Amazon is currently offering the Series 10 for a nice $359.

While you don’t get the cellular options with this deal, it is the 46mm Watch and includes GPS. Even better, Best Buy is currently offering the same deal. With Best Buy, you can even get the smaller 42mm for $329, which also saves you $70 off the typical $399 price.

Photo Credit: Apple

Walmart is also offering this promotion, meaning now may be the best time to get yourself a brand-new Series 10 for a great price. In fact, you can even get yourself a nice Watch band with the money you saved.

Apple Watch Series 10 features a wide-angled OLED display, which is forty percent brighter than the previous model. The Series 10 also features the S10 SiP, which packs a 4-core neural engine, which is perfect for tracking all of the health features available with the device, including ECG monitoring, sleep apnea detection, and more.

If you’re looking for an upgrade for your current Watch or are new to the world of smartwatches, I think now is a great opportunity to get a great deal on a great Apple product. Don’t sleep on this one!