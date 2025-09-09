Follow The Mac Observer’s Coverage of Apple’s September 2025 Event

Apple’s big September event is set for today, September 9 at 10 a.m. PT, streamed from Apple Park in Cupertino. You can watch it live on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or on YouTube. If you’re in Europe, that means 6 p.m. in London.

Here’s the thing. This isn’t just another keynote. The spotlight is on the iPhone 17 lineup, with the new iPhone 17 Air expected to steal the show. We’re also looking at fresh Apple Watch hardware, likely Series 11 and Ultra 3, and another push on Apple Intelligence. Read more about what to expect at this event.

At The Mac Observer, we’ll be covering it all in real time. That means:

Immediate breakdowns of each new device with specs, prices, and availability. Side-by-side comparisons with last year’s iPhones and Watches, so you know what’s really different. Clear guides on pre-orders, trade-ins, and setup once the dust settles.

We’ll sort the hype from the details and give you the kind of coverage that helps you decide whether it’s worth upgrading.

Bookmark us, join us during the stream, and stick around afterward for deep dives and practical guides. Apple’s calling this the “Awe Dropping” event. We’ll help you see what actually drops.