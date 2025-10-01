How to Get Lyrics on CarPlay iOS 26: A Complete Guide

As someone who loves listening to music while driving, I know how much of a difference it makes when you can see the lyrics on your CarPlay display. Singing along to your favorite songs or following the lyrics for new tracks is not only fun, it also makes your driving experience more enjoyable. With iOS 26, Apple has made it easier than ever to display lyrics on CarPlay, and I’m here to show you exactly how to do it, step by step.

If you’re curious about other new CarPlay features in iOS 26, such as widgets and enhanced media controls, I found this overview of CarPlay widgets really helpful.

Why Seeing Lyrics on CarPlay Matters

For me, seeing lyrics while driving transforms the music experience. Not only does it help me learn new songs more quickly, but it also makes long drives more enjoyable. Apple’s iOS 26 has made lyrics integration smoother, especially for Apple Music users, so you can follow along in real time.

Some benefits I’ve noticed:

Better sing-alongs: I can finally sing every word without guessing.



I can finally sing every word without guessing. Easier learning: If you’re trying to memorize lyrics, it’s much simpler on CarPlay.



If you’re trying to memorize lyrics, it’s much simpler on CarPlay. More immersive experience: Music feels more interactive when you can follow along visually.

Checking Compatibility

Before we dive in, let me walk you through what you need to make this work:

iPhone and iOS: Make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 26. If you’ve had issues with the update, this iOS 26 bug fix guide is a lifesaver.



Make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 26. If you’ve had issues with the update, this iOS 26 bug fix guide is a lifesaver. CarPlay-Enabled Vehicle or Head Unit: Most modern vehicles support CarPlay, but some older models might not show all features, including lyrics.



Most modern vehicles support CarPlay, but some older models might not show all features, including lyrics. Apps That Support Lyrics: Apple Music fully supports lyrics display, while apps like Spotify may vary in their support depending on updates.

Once your devices and apps are ready, you’re good to go.

How to Enable Lyrics on CarPlay iOS 26

Here’s the step-by-step process I follow to see lyrics while driving.

Using Apple Music

Connect your iPhone to CarPlay using either a USB cable or wirelessly, depending on your car’s model.

Open Apple Music on my iPhone.

Play a song that supports lyrics. Most tracks in Apple Music have synced lyrics.

Tap the lyrics icon on the CarPlay display. Instantly, the lyrics appear in real time, scrolling as the song plays.

It’s honestly satisfying to watch the lyrics sync perfectly with the music. It makes the car feel like your personal karaoke stage.

Using Third-Party Apps

I’ve tried Spotify as well. Some songs show lyrics, but not all. If you’re using a third-party app, ensure it’s updated to the latest version for the best experience. If CarPlay doesn’t display your music correctly, this guide to fixing CarPlay not working has helped me a lot in the past.

Troubleshooting Lyrics Display Issues

Sometimes, even with everything set up correctly, lyrics may not show. Here’s what you should do when that happens:

Check if the Song Has Lyrics: Not all tracks include official lyrics, so it’s not always a technical issue.



Not all tracks include official lyrics, so it’s not always a technical issue. Update Apps: Ensure that Apple Music and any other relevant apps are up to date.



Ensure that Apple Music and any other relevant apps are up to date. Reconnect CarPlay: Disconnect and reconnect the iPhone to refresh the connection.



Disconnect and reconnect the iPhone to refresh the connection. Restart Your Device or Car System: This simple step often fixes display glitches.

Additionally, iOS 26 introduced new CarPlay features, such as video streaming (although I personally don’t use it while driving) and the screenshot option for CarPlay. For more info, check out CarPlay video streaming and the CarPlay screenshot option in iOS.

Tips for the Best Lyrics Experience

Over time, I’ve learned a few tips to make the lyrics display experience smoother and more enjoyable. They include:

Keeping Apps Updated: Apple Music and other apps frequently add new features or bug fixes.



Apple Music and other apps frequently add new features or bug fixes. Enabling CarPlay Notifications and Widgets: This gives quick access to controls and recently played songs.



This gives quick access to controls and recently played songs. Adjusting Text Size: Large, clear lyrics make it easier to follow along safely while driving.



Large, clear lyrics make it easier to follow along safely while driving. Planning Your Playlists: Songs with synced lyrics tend to provide the best experience, so I often choose playlists that include lyrics.

Following these tips has helped me get the most out of iOS 26 CarPlay without distractions.

Conclusion

Getting lyrics on CarPlay iOS 26 has completely changed how I listen to music in the car. It’s not just about singing along; it’s about creating a more immersive, enjoyable driving experience. By checking compatibility, following the simple setup steps, and applying a few tips, you can enjoy real-time lyrics safely while driving.

If you haven’t tried it yet, I highly recommend setting it up on your next drive. You might be surprised at how much fun your music commute can become.