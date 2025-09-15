iOS 26 CarPlay Widgets Explained: How To Use Them

CarPlay has become an essential part of the iPhone driving experience, giving you navigation, music, and communication tools without touching your phone. With iOS 26, Apple introduced a new generation of CarPlay widgets that make dashboards more useful, customizable, and safer to use (and simply look cool, as I saw on my infotainment screen in my own car)

This is one of the most significant updates to CarPlay in years, part of the 200 documented changes across iOS 26 and the new system redesign. Below, we break down the most important widgets and what they do, so you can understand how to use them.

CarPlay Widgets in iOS 26: How Many There Are?

Music and Audio Widgets

The new music widgets show album art, playback controls, and recommendations without leaving the Home screen. If you use Apple Music, you also get quick access to AutoMix and lyrics translation, features that arrived alongside the broader iOS 26 new features. Streaming apps like Spotify are supported too, giving you continuity across services.

These widgets are adaptive, meaning they expand when music is active and shrink when paused. They reduce the need to switch apps, making your drive safer.

Maps and Navigation Widgets

Navigation is central to CarPlay, and iOS 26 redesigned the Maps widget to display live traffic, alternate routes, and ETA adjustments directly on the dashboard. Instead of switching views, you see route warnings like heavy delays instantly.

Preferred routes are learned automatically, and you can set “quick actions” to reroute with one tap. This was one of CarPlay’s most requested additions, and as reported here, Apple finally delivered it in this release.

Messages and Communication Widgets

CarPlay now includes dedicated widgets for Messages and Phone. You can see conversation previews, unread counts, and active calls at a glance. New features from iOS 26 like live translation in FaceTime and Phone also tie into CarPlay, allowing captions and translations during calls.

Messages widgets can be personalized with conversation wallpapers and notifications are grouped by priority. These improvements were part of Apple’s broader plan to add smarter communication tools, highlighted in the update that brings new features to Messages, CarPlay, and core apps.

Calendar and Reminders Widgets

These widgets bring your schedule into CarPlay, showing your next event, travel time, and reminders right on the dashboard. If Visual Intelligence detects an event from an email or screenshot, it can sync to Calendar and appear in your CarPlay widget instantly.

The benefit is simple: you don’t need to look at your phone before leaving, your dashboard already has your next appointment and directions ready.

Home and Smart Controls Widgets

CarPlay now integrates with the Home app, allowing quick access to garage doors, smart locks, and climate controls. These widgets appear in a compact view so you can control home devices while parked.

For safety reasons, some actions are locked while driving, but basic monitoring like checking door status or home temperature works while on the move.

Tips for Using CarPlay Widgets in iOS 26

Customize your dashboard: long-press on the CarPlay screen to add, remove, or reorder widgets.

long-press on the CarPlay screen to add, remove, or reorder widgets. Use adaptive widgets: they change size based on context, giving you the right info at the right time.

they change size based on context, giving you the right info at the right time. Prioritize navigation and communication: keep these in the first row for quick visibility.

keep these in the first row for quick visibility. Combine with Siri: most widgets work with voice commands, reducing distractions.

CarPlay in iOS 26 Is More Than Just Widgets

The new widgets are part of Apple’s broader redesign of CarPlay. The update makes the system more intelligent, context-aware, and aligned with iOS 26’s new features. With navigation improvements, smarter communication tools, and AI-powered shortcuts, CarPlay now feels like a true extension of your iPhone rather than a simplified mirror.

FAQs

Which cars support CarPlay widgets in iOS 26? Any vehicle with wired or wireless CarPlay support can use the new widgets, though display size may affect layout. Can I add third-party widgets in CarPlay? Yes, music, messaging, and navigation apps that support CarPlay will display their own widget versions. Do CarPlay widgets drain more battery? No, widgets are optimized to refresh on-demand rather than constantly updating in the background. Can I hide CarPlay widgets I don’t need? Yes, customization lets you remove or reorder widgets so only the essentials appear. Are CarPlay widgets tied to iOS 26 only? Yes, the widget redesign is exclusive to iOS 26 and newer devices.



