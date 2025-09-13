Buying an iPhone 17? Here’s How Apple’s Return Policy Works

Apple gives customers 14 calendar days to return any hardware product bought directly from Apple in the United States. That includes the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and every Apple Watch series. You must start the return within 14 days of the date you receive the item.

Scope and eligibility

This return window applies only to items purchased from Apple directly. That means purchases from the Apple online store, Apple retail stores, or the Apple Store app. If you bought a device from a third party, you must follow that seller’s return terms.

Return eligibility

The 14-day rule applies only to purchases made directly from Apple: the Apple online store, the Apple Store app, or physical Apple Stores. If you buy through a carrier or a third-party retailer, return the product under that seller’s policy. Apple does not process returns for third-party purchases.

Condition of returned products

Apple requires returned items in original condition. That means you must include the original box, documentation, cords, and accessories.

Apple inspects returned devices before approval. If Apple finds damage or missing parts, it can reject the return or reduce the refund.

Security features like Activation Lock or Find My must be disabled before you return an iPhone or Apple Watch. If the features remain enabled, Apple may refuse the return.

Approved refunds or exchanges are typically processed within 10 business days after Apple accepts the return.

Product-specific rules

iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air

The standard 14-day window covers all iPhone 17 models and the iPhone Air. Returns must include original accessories and packaging.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple accepts AirPods Pro 3 returns within the 14-day period. It allows returns for subjective issues such as fit and comfort, provided the product is clean and complete with its case and accessories.

Apple Watch Series

Apple treats the watch and band as a single item. If you want a different band color, you must return the entire watch and band together.

How to return items

Online returns

Start a return from your Apple Account Order Status page. Apple provides a prepaid shipping label for eligible returns. Ship the item within the return window and keep tracking information until Apple confirms delivery.

In-store returns

Bring the product in original condition, a government-issued photo ID, and your order confirmation to any U.S. Apple Store. An Apple Specialist will process the return and typically initiate the refund the same day.

Refunds and payment processing

Refunds follow the original payment method where possible.

Credit and debit cards: Apple issues refunds to the card-issuing bank within five business days. Bank posting times vary, so it may take longer to appear in your account.

Apple Gift Card purchases: Apple refunds purchases made with gift cards as new Apple Gift Cards.

Apple Account balance: Payments charged to your Apple Account return to that account.

Cash refunds over $750: For high-value cash transactions, Apple mails a refund check within 10 business days.

For high-value cash transactions, Apple mails a refund check within 10 business days. Gift returns: If you return a gift with a gift receipt, Apple issues an Apple Gift Card equal to the purchase price.

Other considerations

Carrier contracts: Returning an iPhone does not cancel your wireless contract. Contact your carrier to cancel service or settle any fees.

Bulk returns: If you need to return 10 or more identical items, you must return them to the Apple Store where you made the purchase.

If you need to return 10 or more identical items, you must return them to the Apple Store where you made the purchase. Geographic restrictions: Apple accepts returns only in the country where the device was purchased. You cannot return a product bought in another country at a U.S. Apple Store.

Holiday return extension

Apple commonly extends return windows for holiday purchases. For the 2024 season, Apple allowed items bought between November 8 and December 25 to be returned through January 8, 2025. That extension applied to iPhone 17, iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch purchases made during that timeframe.

Items excluded from returns

Apple excludes several items from the standard return policy. These typically include opened software unless the seal is intact, electronic software downloads, Apple Gift Cards, Apple Developer products, and custom ZEISS optical inserts for prescription lenses.

Price protection

Apple offers limited price protection within 14 calendar days of purchase. If Apple lowers the price on a product you bought during that window, you can request a refund for the price difference. To claim the difference, visit an Apple Store or contact Apple Support with your receipt.