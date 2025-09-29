How to Update AirPods Pro 2: Step-by-Step Guide (2025)

Keeping your AirPods Pro 2 up to date isn’t just about staying current; it’s about getting the best sound quality, smooth performance, and the latest features Apple has to offer. Firmware updates can improve noise cancellation, fix bugs, and ensure compatibility with iOS and iPadOS updates. If you’re wondering how to keep your AirPods Pro 2 updated, I’ll guide you through the process step by step.

And yes, I’ve been through this myself, so I’ll share not just the process but also the little tricks I use to make sure my AirPods stay up to date.

Unlike iOS or iPadOS, you can’t just tap “Update” on AirPods Pro 2. Apple designed them to update automatically when certain conditions are met. As long as your AirPods are in their charging case, connected to power, and placed near an iPhone or iPad with Wi-Fi, the firmware will update in the background.

This is the same system that ensures features like Adaptive Audio or improved ANC performance roll out seamlessly. And if you’ve been comparing AirPods Pro 2 to rivals like the Nothing Ear 3, these updates are part of what keeps Apple’s earbuds competitive.

Here’s the exact process to follow if you want to update your AirPods Pro 2 firmware:

Place your AirPods Pro 2 in their charging case.

Connect the case to power (via Lightning cable, MagSafe, or Qi wireless charging).

Keep your iPhone or iPad nearby with Wi-Fi turned on.

Leave everything alone for a bit; the firmware update installs automatically.



That’s it! Apple doesn’t allow manual updating, so patience is key here.

How to Check Your AirPods Pro 2 Firmware Version

To confirm whether your AirPods Pro 2 are running the latest firmware:

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

Go to Bluetooth.

Tap the small (i) next to your AirPods Pro 2.

Scroll down to Firmware Version.



Compare the version with Apple’s latest release. If yours is behind, don’t worry; simply repeat the charging and connecting process, then wait for the update.

Sometimes, your AirPods Pro 2 won’t update right away. If that happens, here’s what to try:

Reset your AirPods : Hold the setup button on the case until the light flashes amber, then white.



: Hold the setup button on the case until the light flashes amber, then white. Re-pair with your iPhone : Forget the device in Bluetooth settings, then reconnect.



: Forget the device in Bluetooth settings, then reconnect. Update your iOS/iPadOS: Ensure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version; sometimes AirPods updates are aligned with system updates.



If you’re experiencing related issues, you can explore fixes for problems such as AirPods Pro 2 not working during the hearing test or case tracking not functioning.

So why go through the trouble? Updating your AirPods Pro 2 keeps them at peak performance. Here’s what you gain:

Better sound performance – Updates often enhance clarity and balance, as seen in comparisons like AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2 sound quality.



– Updates often enhance clarity and balance, as seen in comparisons like AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2 sound quality. Improved features – Noise cancellation, spatial audio, and adaptive sound modes all benefit from firmware refinements.



– Noise cancellation, spatial audio, and adaptive sound modes all benefit from firmware refinements. Bug fixes – Glitches such as connectivity drops or microphone issues are often resolved.



– Glitches such as connectivity drops or microphone issues are often resolved. Seamless iOS integration – Updates ensure compatibility with features like iOS 26 upgrades and new CarPlay enhancements.



And if you’re wondering about real-world durability, updates help ensure your AirPods Pro 2 remain reliable, whether you’re at the office or testing them out at the gym, as seen in this hands-on experience.

Final Thoughts

Knowing how to update the AirPods Pro 2 is essential for achieving the best Apple earbud experience. While the process is automatic, taking a few minutes to check your firmware version and ensuring your devices are charged and connected can make all the difference.

I personally make it a habit to check my firmware every few weeks. It’s a simple step that guarantees I’m always enjoying the latest performance and features Apple has to offer.