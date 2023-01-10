How to View Apple Card Information Without an iPhone

Sometimes, you just need to view your Apple Card information without having access to your iPhone. For whatever reason, there can be a situation where a user needs to access the numbers associated with their Apple Card, without using their mobile device.

Since the titanium Apple Card comes without any numbers or secure information on the card, users need to find the information stored on their devices. Even if you are without your iPhone, for whatever reason, there are still ways to access your Apple Card information.

Why You May Need This Information

For those needing their information but are without their iPhone, there are still ways you are able to get what you need. However, if you are without your iPhone, you will still need an Apple Watch or an iPad to find your Apple Card information.

Photo Credit: Apple

There’s also plenty of reasons one may need their Apple Card information. Providing the virtual card number, expiration and security code can often be necessary when making purchases online, especially if Apple Pay is not yet accepted. In thanks to your Apple Watch or iPad, card holders can still access their relevant Apple Card information, including Apple Pay number and the last four digits of their titanium card.

Access Your Apple Card Information on an iPad

If you are without your iPhone, there are still ways to view your Apple Card information. Complete these steps to do so.

Time needed: 1 minute. Access your Apple Card information on your iPad. Open the Settings App Find Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap Apple Card, then select the Info tab. Tap the Card Information. You will then need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode in order to access the virtual card number. To view the last four digits of your titanium card or Apple Pay card number, select Additional Card Numbers.

View Apple Card Information on Your Apple Watch

If you do not have an iPad, or your iPhone, you can still view your card information via your Apple Watch. Follow each step to view your information.

From your Watch, open the Wallet App and Select your Apple Card.

Select Card Information after scrolling down, and enter your passcode. Your virtual card number will be next to your Card Number.

Tapping Additional Card numbers will also give you access to the last four digits of your titanium card and Apple Pay card number.

How to Access Apple Card Information for Returns

Note that these steps also allow you to view the last four digits of your titanium card number. This can be incredibly useful for when you are making returns. If you are looking to return something, for whatever reason, you are able to view your transactions and find the proper information that you need.

Access Information for Returns on iPad

If you are looking for specific information regarding transactions, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Find Wallet & Apple Pay.

Tap your Apple Card and select the Transactions tab. Tap the specific transaction for the return you are trying to make.

This will show you the last four digits of the titanium card number that saw use.

Access Information for Returns on Apple Watch

From an Apple Watch, follow these steps:

Open the Wallet App and select your Apple Card.

Under Latest Transactions, look for the transaction of your return and tap it. You will see the last four digits of the titanium card that was used under Status.

Request a New Virtual Card Number

Additionally, you are also able to request a new virtual card number. If you are looking to get a new virtual card number, simply follow these steps:

From your iPhone or iPad, open the Wallet App and tap on your Apple Card. Tap the car number icon, then authenticate your identity either through passcode, Touch ID or Face ID. Tap Request New Card number.

Following these instructions, you are able to create a new virtual card number. It may be a good idea to do this every once and awhile for security purposes.

Conclusion

If you are without your iPhone, but still need to access your Apple Card information, there are fortunately some solutions available to you. While it may not be in your best interest to immediately request a virtual card number, the information on how to do it is still available.

There’s a lot of benefits to having an Apple Card, from the sleek titanium card that is sure to draw attention, to the ability to pay for things wirelessly while also receiving Daily Cash back, there’s plenty of ways customers and users can enjoy the Apple Card. Additionally, even without direct access to your iPhone, there are still ways to access the information on your card.