Apple Releases watchOS 26, How to Sign Up for the Developer Beta

WWDC 2025 had Craig Federighi burning laps, and it also brought about the new watchOS 26. Expect a fall release for the public version, but tech gurus and those who live beyond their warranty can get early access thanks to the developer beta. While you will need to ensure that your iPhone is also running the latest developer beta, gaining access to the watchOS 26 is as easy as enrolling in the Apple Developer Beta Program and then navigating to the Watch app on your iPhone. Follow along as I get you access to the new Workout Buddy and a completely redesigned operating system.

How To Download and Install watchOS 26 Developer Beta

NOTE Remember that a developer beta is an incomplete version of an Apple OS. Not all features may work as described, and certain features you are used to may be broken. You can not restore your device to previous watchOS versions once you install the beta.

Time needed: 35 minutes Signing up for the developer beta is easy. So is installing watchOS 26. Check your compatibility here and then follow these steps: First, download the Apple Developer Beta app from the Apple App Store. Open the app, then select Account from the bottom. Tap Sign In. Select your Apple Account Tap Enroll Now. Select Continue from the Program Membership Benefits screen. Read the agreement and select I agree. Follow the on-screen instructions to verify your identity. Follow the prompts to finish your enrollment. Now open the Apple Watch app. Tap General. Select Software Update. Choose Beta Updates and select watchOS 26 Developer Beta. Go back and select Download and Install.

Now that you’re in the club, enjoy the developer beta of watchOS. You have such wonderful new sights to explore. Expect a public beta around the end of June or the start of July, and a full public release in September.