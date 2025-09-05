Connect, Pair or Sync Apple Pencil with iPad

How to connect an Apple Pencil to an iPad is one of the most common questions users ask when they get the new iPad accessory. And believe me, with the different models out there, it’s a bit tricky!

In this guide, I will walk you through each model of Apple Pencil and how to pair it with your iPad.

How to Connect an Apple Pencil?

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

Make sure your iPad is on, unlocked, and updated. Remove the cap at the end of the Pencil. Plug the Lightning connector firmly into your iPad’s Lightning port. If you have the iPad 10th generation, use the USB-C to Lightning adapter plus a cable. A pairing prompt appears. Tap Pair to connect. Your Apple Pencil is now ready for use.

(Image source: Apple)

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Ensure your iPad runs iPadOS 17.1 or later. Slide up the cap to reveal the USB-C port. Connect the Pencil to your iPad with a USB-C cable. Tap Connect when the prompt appears.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Turn on Bluetooth in Settings > Bluetooth. Attach the flat side of the Pencil to the magnetic connector on the iPad. Tap Connect when prompted. The Pencil also charges automatically.

Apple Pencil Pro

Make sure your iPad runs iPadOS 17.5 or newer. Attach it to the magnetic side of your iPad just like the 2nd generation. Tap Connect to pair. The Pencil Pro charges and unlocks advanced features.

(Image source: Apple)

If you have the Air model, find out how to connect your Apple Pencil to iPad Air.

Steps to Connect Apple Pencil Models to iPad

Apple Pencil Model How to Connect iPad Compatibility 1st generation Plug into the Lightning port. Use an adapter for iPad 10th gen. Older iPads, 6th–9th gen, iPad Pro 1st/2nd, iPad 10th gen with adapter USB-C Plug in with a USB-C cable and tap Connect. iPad 10th gen, newer Air, Pro, Mini with USB-C 2nd generation Attach magnetically to the iPad side. Tap Connect. iPad Pro (3rd and later), Air (4th and later), Mini 6th Pro Attach magnetically. Tap Connect. Requires iPadOS 17.5+. iPad Pro 7th gen, Air 6th, Mini 7th

Tips

Always turn on Bluetooth before pairing.

Charge the Pencil if pairing fails.

Remove any iPad case blocking the magnetic connector.

If already listed in Bluetooth devices, forget it and re-pair.

Restart the iPad if problems continue.

Keep connectors and tips clean.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know which Apple Pencil I have? Check for Lightning, USB-C, or magnetic attachment. Which iPads work with each Pencil? Each Apple Pencil supports specific iPads. Older models use 1st gen, newer USB-C iPads support USB-C, and Pro works only with the latest. How do I check Apple Pencil battery level? Attach magnetically for pop-up, or use the Batteries widget for 1st gen and USB-C models. Why will my Apple Pencil not pair? It may have a low charge, Bluetooth off, or a dirty connector. Restart the iPad and try again.

Summary

Identify your Apple Pencil model to check for compatibility with iPad. Turn on Bluetooth on your iPad. Pair by plugging in or attaching magnetically. Make sure it is charging. Check battery level with widget or pop-up. If the Apple Pencil keeps disconnecting, troubleshoot by cleaning, restarting, or forgetting and re-pairing.

Conclusion

Connecting an Apple Pencil to your iPad is easy once you know the right steps. First-generation plugs in with Lightning, USB-C pairs through a cable, and the 2nd generation and Pro connect magnetically. Keep Bluetooth on, make sure it is charged, and you are ready to start drawing, writing, and creating smoothly.

If you just got the accessory, learn how to use an Apple Pencil and make the most out of its features!