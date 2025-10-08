Don’t like Apple Maps Voice? Here’s How to Change It

Apple Maps is one of the most reliable navigation tools for iPhone users, providing real-time directions, traffic updates, and hands-free voice guidance. It recently got better with iOS 26 version. But did you know you can customize the Apple Maps voice to sound the way you prefer? Whether you want a different accent, gender, or language, changing the Apple Maps voice is simple and only takes a few steps.

How to change Apple Maps Voice

Before I tell you the step-by-step method to change the Apple Maps app’s voice, let’s know what exactly it is first.

Apple Maps Voice is the built-in voice guidance that provides spoken directions while you’re driving, walking, or cycling. This voice is powered by Siri, meaning the navigation voice depends on your Siri voice settings. You can change the voice to suit your preference, making directions sound more natural, clear, or even more expressive, depending on your region and language.

Steps to Change Apple Maps Voice

Follow these steps to change the Apple Maps voice on your iPhone:

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down and tap Siri & Search.

Tap Siri Voice.

Choose your preferred Accent and Voice (such as American, British, Australian, etc.).

Once downloaded, Siri — and therefore Apple Maps — will use this new voice for navigation.



Note:

If you’re using Apple Maps with CarPlay, the new voice will automatically update there, too.

Tips for Changing and Using Apple Maps Voice

Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi when downloading a new Siri voice.



Choose a clear and familiar accent for better understanding while driving.



If directions sound too quiet, adjust the Navigation Voice Volume under Settings → Maps → Spoken Directions.



Restart your iPhone if the new voice doesn't apply immediately.



Keep your iOS updated to ensure compatibility with the latest Siri voices.

Conclusion

Changing the Apple Maps voice adds a personal touch to your navigation experience. Whether you prefer a calm British accent or an energetic American tone, Apple makes it easy to choose your ideal guide for every journey. With the right settings, your Apple Maps directions will not only be accurate but also sound exactly the way you like.

