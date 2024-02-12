The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, is powered by one of the best processors out there. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro boasts a ProMotion display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. But even with the class leading hardware, your phone might still run into issues like iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion lag.

How To Fix iPhone 15 Pro’s Promotion Lag Issue

There are a bunch of possible workarounds unless you’ve replaced the iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion display. In this article, we’ll explore ways to fix the iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion Lag issue.

1. Force Restart iPhone

It’s not something that happens often, but occasionally, apps freeze on our phones. When this happens, we can’t switch between apps, and it feels stuck. In such situations, performing a Force Restart is necessary. It usually forcefully shuts down all processes, including the frozen apps, without saving their state, usually.

Press and release the Volume Up button. Press and release the Volume Down button. Hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears. Release the Side button.

2. Turn Off Power Saving Mode To Fix iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion Lag

Time needed: 1 minute Power Saving Mode is handy when you want iPhone battery to last longer. On the flipside, the Power Saving Mode can affect performance. It’s better to turn it off for the when not needed. Launch Settings from homescreen Swipe down and go to Battery Toggle the switch off for Low Power Mode, if the setting is enabled

3. Try Clearing Storage

Sometimes, we have many apps on our iPhones that we don’t even use, or we can use the web versions instead. Luckily, Apple iPhones have a feature called “Offload Unused Apps” that helps with this. But it’s not just about apps; we also need to think about photos and other stuff taking up space. It’s a good idea to ensure you always have at least 25% of your storage space free for your phone to work its best.

Launch Settings from the homescreen

Scroll down and tap on General

Select iPhone Storage

Ensure you have at least 20-25GB of free storage if your device is a 256GB variant



4. Move Your iPhone to a Preferred Temperature

It’s a good idea to use your iPhone in a place that’s not too cold or hot. Apple recommends keeping it between 0º and 35ºC (32º to 95ºF) for optimal performance. But sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate. If the temperature is causing issues with your device, try moving to a room with a comfortable temperature.

5. Close the App That Is Causing iPhone 15 Pro’s Promotion Lag

If your screen gets stuck while using an app like Instagram, the best thing to do is close the app and open it again.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen

Find the app by swiping right or left

Swipe up on the app’s preview card to close it



6. Reset all iPhone Settings

It’s a process on iPhones that returns all settings to their defaults without erasing personal data like photos, music, or contacts.

Open Settings

Tap General

Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Choose Reset

Select Reset All Settings

Enter your passcode for confirmation

Tap Reset All Settings again to confirm

Note: Your iPhone will restart, and settings will be reset to default. Wi-Fi passwords, Bluetooth connections, and app preferences will be lost.

7. Check Battery Health of your iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone battery health rarely declines in the first year of usage. However, if you’ve been playing graphic intensive games constantly it could potentially cause faster battery degradation.

Launch Settings from homescreen

Tap on Battery

Select Battery Health & Charging

Note the “%” next to Maximum Capacity

If it’s above 95%, you needn’t worry

If you’ve tried every workaround but cannot fix the freezing/lagging issue with your iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion display, your best bet is to wait for Apple to release a software update. Sometimes, your phone might still be slow even after trying different solutions. But Apple usually fixes these problems fast with updates. Keep an eye out for the next software update by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.

8. Check if Your iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion Display Is Genuine

If you’ve replaced your iPhone’s display recently or bought a refurbished iPhone, it’s a good idea to check iPhone for genuine parts. If you forgot to check them before, you can still go to Settings and check them there.

Why Is My iPhone 15 Pro’s Promotion Display Freezing

There are a few reasons why your iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion display might lag/freeze. One reason could be that your phone is running out of space, which can make it run less smoothly. Also, if your phone gets hot or cold, it can act up and freeze too.

We hope you were able to fix your iPhone 15 Pro’s ProMotion display. If you have any other fixes, please let us know in the comments below.