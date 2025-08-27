How to Force Restart Any iPad With or Without Home Button

A force restart helps if your iPad becomes unresponsive, frozen, or is stuck on the Apple logo. This method does not erase your data and can be a quick fix before seeking further assistance.

In this guide, we will explore easy ways you can force restart all iPad models.

How to force restart your iPad?

1. For iPads without a Home button

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button Press and quickly release the Volume Down button Press and hold the Top button until the Apple logo appears, then release the button.

Models this works for:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation, 2022)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation, 2022)

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024)

iPad Air (5th generation, 2022)

iPad Air (4th generation, 2020)

iPad (10th generation, 2022)

2. For iPads with a Home button (older models)

Press and hold the Top button and the Home button simultaneously. Continue holding the buttons until the Apple logo appears, then release both buttons.

Models this works for:

iPad (9th generation, 2021)

iPad (8th generation, 2020)

iPad (7th generation, 2019)

iPad mini (5th generation, 2019)

iPad Air (3rd generation, 2019)

iPad Pro 9.7-inch (2016)

Tips for a successful force restart

Ensure you press and release the buttons in the correct sequence and timing.

If you hold the buttons too long, your iPad might turn off or enter other modes.

If your iPad does not respond, connect it to a charger and let it charge for at least an hour before attempting a force restart.

Use the original charging cable and adapter to ensure proper charging.

If the first attempt does not work, try again. Sometimes, multiple attempts are needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will a force restart erase my data? No, a force restart does not erase your data. It simply forces your iPad to restart. My iPad is still frozen after a force restart. What should I do? If your iPad remains unresponsive, try connecting it to a computer and entering recovery mode to update or restore it. How can I prevent my iPad from freezing in the future? Regularly update your iPad to the latest iPadOS, avoid overloading it with apps, and restart it periodically to maintain optimal performance. Is there a way to reset my iPad to factory settings? Yes, you can reset your iPad to factory settings through the Settings app or by using iTunes or Finder on a computer. Remember, this will erase all data on your device.

Summary

Determine whether your iPad has a Home button or not. Use the correct button sequence for your iPad model. If the first attempt does not work, try again. If your iPad remains unresponsive, consider using recovery mode or contacting Apple Support.

Conclusion

Performing a force restart on your iPad can resolve many issues without the need for professional assistance.

By following the steps outlined above and keeping your iPad updated, you can ensure it remains in good working condition. If problems persist, do not hesitate to seek further help from Apple Support or an authorized service provider.

