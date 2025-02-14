How to Download Apple TV on Android and Catch up On Severance

Apple TV is now available for Android devices: here's how to download it and quickly gain access to your favorite Apple TV+ content.

With the news that Apple TV is now available for all Android devices, undoubtedly, many people are looking to download the app and catch up on some fantastic Apple TV+ content. So here’s a quick guide on how to get this streaming service on your Android device.

Download Apple TV on Android Devices

Getting Apple TV on an Android tablet, foldable, or smartphone is as easy as finding Apple TV in the Google Play Store and tapping Install. Because I’m so sweet, I even included the link in the previous sentence, making it even easier for you to access the Apple streaming service directly from an Android device.

Keep in mind that if you don’t already have one, you’re going to need an Apple Account. You can create one here. You can also view our guide on how to create an Apple Account. Having an account will give you access to some other Apple features as well, such as iCloud and FaceTime.

You’re also going to need a subscription to Apple TV+ to really get the most out of the app. However, Apple does provide a free 7-day trial, and you can typically receive an offer for 3 months of free service with the purchase of a new iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, or Mac (hint hint). You can also check our guide for free Apple TV+ offers.

Now, you’re ready to explore Apple TV+ and its vast content library. Personally, I would recommend Mythic Quest, Severance, and the film The Greatest Beer Run Ever. With so much content available, explore and find your next binge-worthy show.