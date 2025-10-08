How to Turn Off DJ Mode on Apple Music (Step-by-Step Guide)

Apple Music’s DJ Mode (AutoMix), introduced with the latest iOS 26 update, brings smart transitions, seamless track mixing, and energy-matching playback, similar to a live DJ set. While it’s a fun feature for parties or workouts, not everyone enjoys the automatic song blending or transitions. Many users prefer a traditional listening experience where songs play one after another without mixing.

If you’re wondering how to turn off DJ Mode on Apple Music, I have the answers. So, don’t wait long and read on.

What Is DJ Mode on Apple Music?

Apple Music’s DJ Mode (or AutoMix) automatically blends songs, adjusts volume transitions, and adds crossfades between tracks, simulating a DJ’s smooth flow. It’s powered by Apple’s machine learning algorithms that predict the next song’s rhythm and tempo to create seamless playback.

This feature works best with Apple Music playlists, particularly curated sets like Party Mix or Top Hits. However, if you prefer listening to full songs without overlap or mixing effects, turning off DJ Mode is the best option.

How to Turn Off DJ Mode on iPhone or iPad

1: Open the Apple Music app.

2: Tap the MiniPlayer at the bottom of the screen to open the Now Playing screen.

3: Tap the Up Next button (it looks like three lines with a small play arrow, or just three dots/lines depending on your OS version) in the bottom right corner.

4: Find the AutoMix button (it looks like two overlapping circles).

5: Tap the AutoMix button to turn it off (the button will change appearance, usually losing a highlight or changing color).

6: Exit the player and continue playing your songs normally, and each track will now play from start to finish without transitions or fade-ins.

If you’re using CarPlay, check out this helpful article on how Apple Music behaves while driving.

Tips for a Better Apple Music Experience

Adjust Crossfade Settings: If you still want smoother transitions but not full DJ-style mixing, go to Settings > Music > Crossfade and choose a smaller duration (like 1–2 seconds).



If you still want smoother transitions but not full DJ-style mixing, go to and choose a smaller duration (like 1–2 seconds). Use High-Quality Audio: In the Music settings, enable Lossless Audio for the best sound experience.



In the Music settings, enable for the best sound experience. Keep Apple Music Updated: New playback features often appear in the latest iOS builds, so always update your device to the newest version.



New playback features often appear in the latest iOS builds, so always update your device to the newest version. Customize Your Queue: Tap and hold any song to move it up or down your upcoming list.



Tap and hold any song to move it up or down your upcoming list. Check for Beta Features: Some playback settings (like swipe gestures on the mini-player) are part of iOS 26.1 beta — read more about it here.



Some playback settings (like swipe gestures on the mini-player) are part of iOS 26.1 beta — read more about it here. Fix Playback Errors: If you encounter the “Something Went Wrong” message, use this troubleshooting guide.

Conclusion

Turning off DJ Mode in Apple Music is simple and ensures a more traditional playback experience for those who prefer clean track transitions. Whether you’re a fan of classic albums or long playlists, disabling this feature helps you enjoy your favorite songs as they were intended, from start to finish.

With Apple continuously refining Apple Music through updates like iOS 26 and beyond, it’s worth exploring all the playback options to tailor your listening experience.

FAQ