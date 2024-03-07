How To Install visionOS 1.1 RC on Your Apple Vision Pro

Unsurprisingly, the tech community is divided on the Apple Vision Pro. Some believe it’s an innovative device that can shape the future, while others think it’s just another gimmick. Regardless of your opinions, it’s no secret that the first visionOS versions were buggy. The good news, however, is that Apple quickly addresses these issues. You should notice decent improvements after you install the latest visionOS 1.1 Release Candidate (RC) on your Vision Pro.

visionOS 1.1 RC is the latest update you can install as of March 4, 2024. It is Apple’s first OS update since releasing the Apple Vision Pro last February 2, although it’s the fourth iteration of the original visionOS 1.0, which was initially exclusive to developers. Apple released visionOS 1.0.3 days after making Vision Pro available for purchase.

How To Download and Install visionOS 1.1 on Apple Vision Pro

Time needed: 20 minutes The process of setting up visionOS 1.1 is similar to how you download any other Apple OS update. You can do everything within the Settings app. Here’s how to install the latest general release visionOS updates: From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

Image Credits: Apple Support Select Update Now under visionOS 1.1—just make sure you’re using a stable network and your device is fully charged.

Image Credits: r/VisionPro Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the new OS.

How To Download and Install Public and Developer Beta visionOS Versions

Here’s how to sign up for Public and Developer Beta versions to install the latest visionOS updates without waiting for general releases:

Download the Apple Developer App and sign in with your Apple ID. After registering your account, restart your Apple Vision Pro. Open Settings > General > Software Update. There, you’ll see a new section labeled Beta Updates—set it to visionOS Public Beta or visionOS Developer Beta. Note that the former is generally more stable.



New Features in visionOS 1.1

The new visionOS 1.1 comes with the following features:

Passcode Reset Option

One of the first issues with the Apple Vision Pro was that users couldn’t reset their passcode if they forgot it. On an iPhone, you can reset device passcodes with Apple ID login credentials. But with the Vision Pro, you’d have to go to an Apple Store or Genius Bar to unlock the device.

Apple started working on a fix with the previous visionOS versions. It recently introduced a permanent general release solution with the visionOS 1.1—basically, you can now use your Apple ID login credentials to reset your passcode.

App Stability

Apple addressed the most common reasons why visionOS apps crash. Firstly, programs with changing scene types will no longer freeze even if you relaunch them multiple times. You could even leave them running in the background.

Secondly, accessibility options no longer affect app processes. Some users initially noticed that specific accessibility features, mostly VoiceOver, interfere with the Vision Pro’s gestures.

Lastly, developers can modify apps with near-user boundaries. Being able to resize and reposition volumetric scenes will definitely enhance the overall UI of any Vision Pro app.

More Accurate Eye Tracking

Apple addressed the Vision Pro’s issues with eye tracking. Some users were complaining that the device’s Optic ID wasn’t as accurate as other VR and AR headsets. Apparently, this glitch stems from poorly captured Personas. You’ll notice better movement and tracking on the visionOS 1.1—you just have to set up your Persona again.

NOTE This list only highlights the most notable features of the visionOS 1.1. You can check Apple’s release notes for the complete breakdown of the OS version’s security fixes, new features, workarounds, and known issues.

Although visionOS 1.1 provides a more seamless, enjoyable experience, no OS update you install will be bug-free. You’ll still encounter some issues now and then. The best approach is to familiarize yourself with the most common complaints about Vision Pro so that you’ll know what to look for in visionOS updates.