How To Install watchOS 10.5 Developer Beta

The Developer Beta version of watchOS 10.5 is now available. If you enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program, you can download this update to test and provide feedback on its new features. Here’s a quick guide on the installation process.

How to Download and Install watchOS 10.5 Developer Beta

You must register your Apple ID with the Beta Software Program to get Public Beta and Developer Beta OS updates on various Apple devices, including the Apple Watch. It’s free to join and open to all Apple users.

As for your gadgets, ensure your Apple Watch is at least 50% charged and plugged in before you install watchOS 10.5 Developer Beta. You should also update your iPhone to the latest beta iOS version and connect it to the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple Watch.

Time needed: 15 minutes

Here’s how to download and install watchOS 10.5 Developer Beta: On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app. Then, tap My Watch and select General. Go to Software Update. Open Beta Updates and select watchOS Developer Beta. Wait a few seconds while the system checks for the available update. Go ahead and select Download and Install. Your Apple Watch will restart once the update is complete.

It’s important to note that Apple hasn’t revealed much about the new features of watchOS 10.5 Developer Beta, plus they might be a little buggy. Just manage your expectations. Apart from your iPhone and Apple Watch, you should also install the latest macOS Sonoma beta version on your Mac.