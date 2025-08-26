4 Easy Ways to Mass Delete Text Messages on iPhone

Text messages, especially group chats, photos, and videos, can pile up quickly on an iPhone, taking up valuable storage. Whether you want to clean out spam, delete old conversations, or free up iCloud space, there are a few different ways to mass delete texts. Here’s a complete guide.

Before you start

Check storage: Go to Settings ▸ General ▸ iPhone Storage ▸ Messages to see how much space texts use.

Go to to see how much space texts use. Back up first: If you may need old conversations later, make an iCloud or computer backup before deleting.

If you may need old conversations later, make an iCloud or computer backup before deleting. Know what you’re deleting: Once messages are gone, you can’t get them back unless you’ve saved a backup.

Once messages are gone, you can’t get them back unless you’ve saved a backup. Update iOS: Newer iOS versions have slightly different menu layouts; make sure you’re on the latest release for consistency.

1) Mass delete entire conversations

If you want to clear out multiple threads quickly:

Open the Messages app. From the conversation list, tap Edit (top-left). Tap Select Messages (on iOS 16/17/18). Choose multiple conversations by tapping the circles next to each. Tap Delete at the bottom.

This will remove entire conversations, including all texts, photos, and videos, at once.

2) Delete selected messages within a conversation

If you don’t want to erase the whole thread:

Open the conversation in Messages. Tap and hold on a specific message until a menu appears. Choose More…. Select multiple messages by tapping the circles next to them. Tap the trash can icon, then confirm Delete Message(s).

This lets you delete dozens of individual texts without removing the whole chat.

3) Auto-delete old messages (hands-off cleanup)

You can set iOS to automatically remove old messages on a rolling basis:

Go to Settings ▸ Messages ▸ Keep Messages. Choose 30 Days or 1 Year. iOS will automatically delete texts older than that period.

This is useful if you want to keep Messages tidy without manual cleanup.

4) Delete attachments only (photos, videos, files)

Large attachments often take more space than the messages themselves:

Go to Settings ▸ General ▸ iPhone Storage ▸ Messages. You’ll see categories like Photos, Videos, GIFs and Stickers, and Other. Tap a category → Edit → select the items you don’t need → Delete.

Image credit: Reddit

This frees up space while keeping the conversations intact.

Tips

Use iCloud Messages to sync deletions across devices. When you delete a text on your iPhone, it disappears from your iPad and Mac too.

to sync deletions across devices. When you delete a text on your iPhone, it disappears from your iPad and Mac too. If you want to save important texts before deleting, take screenshots or copy them into Notes.

Deleting doesn’t notify the other person, you’re only removing messages on your device.

To permanently remove deleted messages from search, restart your iPhone after clearing large conversations.

For further reading, check out six free easy ways to get more storage on iPhone.

FAQs

Can I delete all messages at once on iPhone?

There’s no single “Delete All” button, but you can select all conversations in the list and delete them in bulk. If I delete messages on my iPhone, do they stay on iCloud?

If you have Messages in iCloud enabled, deletions sync across devices. Without it, deletions only affect your iPhone. Can I recover deleted messages?

Yes, if you have an iCloud or computer backup made before deletion. Otherwise, messages are permanently gone. Does deleting messages free up iPhone storage?

Yes. Photos, videos, and long conversations can use gigabytes of space, so deleting them can free significant storage. Can I delete only attachments without losing texts?

Yes. Use iPhone Storage ▸ Messages to delete large attachments while keeping the chat history.

Summary (ordered steps)

Delete multiple conversations: Messages ▸ Edit ▸ Select Messages ▸ Delete. Delete selected messages: Open chat ▸ long-press message ▸ More ▸ select ▸ Delete. Auto-delete old texts: Settings ▸ Messages ▸ Keep Messages (30 Days/1 Year). Delete only attachments: Settings ▸ iPhone Storage ▸ Messages ▸ Edit ▸ Delete files.

Conclusion

Mass deleting texts on iPhone is simple once you know where to look. You can remove entire conversations, clean out selected messages, auto-delete old texts, or just target large attachments to free up space. With iCloud sync, the cleanup stays consistent across all your Apple devices, leaving your iPhone lighter, faster, and more organized.