How to Record a Video with AirPods on iPhone: Step-by-Step

AirPods have become more than just wireless earbuds; they’re now remote controls for your iPhone’s camera. With iOS 26, select AirPods models can start and stop video recording with a simple stem press. Whether you’re filming a vlog, capturing a group moment, or recording hands-free tutorials, this guide shows you exactly how to record video using AirPods.

What You Need to Record Video with AirPods

To record video using AirPods, you’ll need a compatible setup that includes either AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3 (not all AirPods models can be used). They need to be paired to an iPhone or iPad running iOS 26 or iPadOS 26. Be sure to update your iOS or iPadOS device if you have to.

This setup will give you access to the Camera Remote feature, which allows you to start and stop video recording with a stem press. You’ll also need to enable this feature in your AirPods settings and use either the built-in Camera app or a third-party app that supports AirPods remote integration.

Step-by-Step: How to Record a Video with AirPods

1. Enable Camera Remote on Your AirPods

Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. Go to Settings > [Your AirPods] > Camera Remote. Choose either Press Once or Press and Hold to start/stop recording.

Note: If you use multiple Apple devices signed into the same Apple ID, your Camera Remote settings will sync across them—so you won’t need to reconfigure each one manually.

2. Open the Camera App and Switch to Video Mode

Once your AirPods are configured, it’s time to prepare your device for filming:

Open the Camera app manually or activate it using Siri by saying “Hey Siri, open Camera.” Swipe to Video mode at the bottom of the screen. You’ll know it’s active when the red record button appears. Frame your shot by positioning your iPhone or iPad on a tripod, stand, or stable surface. Make sure the subject is well-lit and centered. Adjust settings as needed—such as resolution, frame rate, or exposure—by tapping the arrow at the top of the screen (available on newer iPhones). If you’re filming yourself, consider using the front-facing camera and enabling grid lines for better composition.

This setup ensures your device is ready to respond to the AirPods stem press and capture high-quality video without manual interaction.

3. Start and Stop Recording with AirPods

Press the stem on your AirPods to begin recording. Press again to stop.

You’ll hear a feedback tone unless your ringer is off or Live Photo is enabled. In some regions, the 3-second timer and tone may not be available.

4. Use AirPods as a Microphone (Optional)

In supported apps, you can use AirPods as your audio input:

Open Control Center > Mic Mode. Select your AirPods as the input source.

This is ideal for voiceovers, interviews, or capturing ambient sound while filming.

Can older AirPods record video remotely? No. Only AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 support this feature. Does this work with third-party apps? Yes, if the app supports AirPods camera remote integration. Can I use AirPods as a mic while filming? Yes, in apps that support external audio input. What if I misplace my AirPods during a shoot? You can add AirPods to Find My Phone for easy tracking.

Final Thoughts: Hands-Free Filming with AirPods

Recording video with AirPods is now a reality—thanks to iOS 26 and the latest AirPods models. Whether you’re filming solo or capturing dynamic scenes, this feature adds flexibility and control to your workflow. If you’re using AirPods 4 or Pro models, the new AirPods update unlocks even more functionality to elevate your filming experience.