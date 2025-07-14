Send Apple Gift Card to Friends and Family Abroad [Updated]

Do you need a last-minute Christmas present? Forgotten that one friend or family member? One obvious solution for the international Apple fan in your life is a gift card. However, doing this is not as simple as it may seem if the person doesn’t live in the same country as you.

How to Send an Apple Gift Card to Someone Living Abroad

Because Apple gift cards are tied to regional stores, you’ll need to take extra care when gifting internationally. Here’s how to do it properly across all platforms.

Step 1: Buy the Right Thing

Not all Apple Gift Cards are created equal, and what’s available depends on the country.

In some countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Apple offers an all-in-one Apple Gift Card. This single card can be used for everything: apps, subscriptions, Apple Music, iCloud, and even products from the Apple Store online or in person.

In many other countries, however, Apple still sells two separate types of gift cards:

App Store & iTunes Gift Cards , which can be used for apps, games, and subscriptions.

, which can be used for apps, games, and subscriptions. Apple Store Gift Cards, which can be used to buy hardware and accessories at Apple retail stores or apple.com.

Before you purchase, make sure you’re selecting the right type of card for your recipient’s needs and region. The card must match the recipient’s Apple ID(Apple Account) country and cannot be redeemed across borders.

Sending an Apple Gift Card to someone in the same country as you is simple. Just head to your country’s Apple website and choose the digital gift card option. But for international gifting, extra care is required (as covered in the steps below).

Step 2: Confirm the Recipient’s Apple ID(Apple Account) Country or Region

Before sending anything, ask your recipient which country their Apple ID(Apple Account) is registered in. Apple gift cards can only be redeemed in the country where they were purchased, and the recipient’s Apple ID(Apple Account) region must match.

To check:

On their device, they can go to Settings > Apple ID(Apple Account) > Media & Purchases > View Account > Country/Region.

Image credit: Apple

Step 3: Purchase a Gift Card from the Correct Apple Store

You must use the Apple Store that matches the recipient’s region. There are two main ways to do this:

Option 1: Use the Apple Website in the Recipient’s Country

Visit the Apple Gift Card site for their country (e.g., apple.com/uk for the UK, apple.com/ca for Canada). Click Buy under Apple Gift Card. Choose the digital (email) delivery option. Enter the recipient’s email address and a custom message. Pay with an international payment method that Apple accepts in that store (some countries accept international cards, others do not).

NOTE If Apple won’t accept your payment method, you may need to ask someone in that country to complete the purchase on your behalf.

Option 2: Buy a Local Gift Card via a Trusted Retailer (if you’re in the recipient’s country)

If you’re visiting or living in the same country as your recipient, you can purchase a local Apple gift card at physical stores or Apple-authorized resellers, then send the code via email or message.

Step 4: Send the Gift Card Digitally

If you completed the purchase from the regional Apple site, the gift card will automatically be emailed to your recipient. If you bought a physical card or code, copy the code and send it manually.

Make sure to include instructions:

To redeem: Open the App Store > Tap your profile icon > Tap Redeem Gift Card or Code > Enter the code.

An exchange from the U.S. to UK that we tested here at The Mac Observer happened within minutes. However, it can take up to 24 hours.

Step 5: What the Recipient Can Do

Once received, the recipient can:

Redeem the Apple gift card for App Store, iTunes, and Apple Music purchases .

. Apply the balance to their Apple Account to buy apps, subscriptions, or even iCloud storage.

to buy apps, subscriptions, or even iCloud storage. Use it on the Apple Store online if the card supports product purchases (in supported countries only).

NOTE The gift card must match their Apple ID(Apple Account)’s country; otherwise, it won’t work.

Tips for Sending Apple Gift Cards Internationally

Confirm Apple ID(Apple Account) region before buying.

before buying. Double-check the recipient’s email address . Apple sends gift cards digitally.

. Apple sends gift cards digitally. Avoid switching your own Apple ID(Apple Account) region just to buy a gift card it can lead to restrictions or loss of services.

just to buy a gift card it can lead to restrictions or loss of services. Use accepted payment methods in the recipient’s country, or coordinate with someone local if needed.

in the recipient’s country, or coordinate with someone local if needed. Don’t use unofficial third-party sellers . These may be scams or provide unusable codes.

. These may be scams or provide unusable codes. Gift cards are non-refundable and non-transferable once redeemed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I buy a gift card for someone in another country? Yes, but only if you buy it from the Apple Store for that specific country. Apple gift cards are region-specific and must match the recipient’s Apple ID(Apple Account) country. Can someone redeem an Apple gift card from a different country? No. Apple gift cards cannot be redeemed across countries. If the gift card’s region doesn’t match the Apple ID(Apple Account) region, it won’t work. Do gift cards expire or change value when sent internationally? Apple gift cards do not expire, but their value cannot be converted to another currency. Always buy the card in the currency the recipient’s Apple ID(Apple Account) supports.

Summary

Check the recipient’s Apple ID(Apple Account) country or region. Buy an Apple Gift Card from their local Apple website or store. Use a payment method accepted in that country. Send the digital gift card to their email address. Remind them to redeem the card through the App Store or Apple ID(Apple Account) settings.

Conclusion

Sending an Apple Gift Card to someone in another country is entirely possible, but only if you follow the correct steps. Always purchase the card from the Apple Store that matches the recipient’s region, and avoid switching your own account to work around restrictions. With a few extra minutes of care, you can share Apple credit across borders and make someone’s day.

