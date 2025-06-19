How To Set Up and Connect Apple Magic Mouse 1 & 2 to Mac (2025)

It’s pretty quick and straightforward to connect your Apple Magic Mouse to a Mac. The Apple Magic Mouse 1 connects wirelessly via Bluetooth, while the Magic Mouse 2 requires a compatible cable for the initial setup. Once connected, both work seamlessly and wirelessly, so you can unlock smooth scrolling, gesture controls, and that signature Apple experience.

How to Connect Apple Magic Mouse 1 to Mac

Time needed: 2 minutes The Apple Magic Mouse 1 doesn’t have a Lightning port. To connect them with your Mac, you’ll need a wired or wireless mouse/trackpad that’s already connected to your Mac. If you’re using a MacBook, you can use the built-in trackpad for the setup process. Insert AA batteries into the mouse. Use the power switch on the bottom to turn on the mouse. When you see a green indicator, it means the mouse is on. On your Mac, open System Settings and click Bluetooth from the left sidebar. Make sure the Bluetooth is turned on. Your Mac will scan for nearby Bluetooth devices. When your “Magic Mouse” appears in the list, click Connect. Once connected, you’ll see a confirmation and the battery level.

How to Connect Apple Magic Mouse 2 to Mac

You’ll need a compatible Lightning or USB-C cable to connect the Apple Magic Mouse 2 to your Mac. Once the setup is complete, you can start using the mouse wirelessly.

Using a compatible cable, plug the Magic Mouse 2 into your Mac. Turn on the device, and you should see green under its power switch. After a few seconds, your Mac will automatically recognize and pair the mouse. You can go to System Settings > Bluetooth to confirm the connection and check the charge level. Once your mouse is connected, you can unplug the cable and use the mouse wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Why Isn’t My Apple Mouse Connecting to My Mac?

A low or dead battery is the most common reason why your Apple Mouse won’t connect to your Mac. If you’re using Magic Mouse 1, you must replace the batteries. If you’ve got a Magic Mouse 2, you must plug in a compatible cable and let it charge for at least a few minutes. Other common reasons for a failed connection could be:

Bluetooth is turned off.

The mouse isn’t paired properly.

Software glitches

Hardware problems

How Do I Get My Mac To Recognize My Mouse?

Now that we know the common reasons, let’s jump to the troubleshooting methods and get your Mac to recognize your mouse.

1. Make Sure the Mouse is Turned On

Your Mac can’t detect the mouse if it’s powered off. The Magic Mouse has a switch at its bottom. To make sure the mouse is turned on and ready to pair, you must the power switch and battery status.

Flip the switch on the bottom of the mouse. Look for a green light (both Magic Mouse 1 and 2) indicating it’s powered on.

2. Check Bluetooth on your Mac

You must enable Bluetooth on your Mac to allow it to discover a wireless mouse. Otherwise, your Mac won’t recognize your Apple Magic Mouse no matter what you do.

On your Mac, open System Settings > Bluetooth. Make sure the Bluetooth toggle is turned on.

If it’s already on, toggle it off and then on again.

3. Charge or Replace Batteries

A dead battery is one of the most common reasons a mouse won’t connect. If you notice the mouse is out of charge, do the following:

On Apple Magic Mouse 1, replace the AA batteries. Then, turn the mouse on and try reconnecting.

On the Apple Magic Mouse 2, plug the mouse into your Mac using a Lightning or USB-C cable.

4. Try Connecting through Bluetooth Settings

If the Apple Magic Mouse won’t connect to your Mac automatically, you can connect it using macOS Bluetooth preferences.

Open System Settings > Bluetooth. Find “Magic Mouse” or your mouse’s name in the list. Click “Connect.”

5. Restart Your Mac

A restart can help you fix any software glitches that could be blocking the wireless connections on your machine.

Click the Apple logo in the top-left corner. Select Restart, then try reconnecting your mouse after reboot.



6. Test the Mouse on Another Device

If the above steps didn’t help, there could be some issues with the mouse or your Mac. To rule out the cause, try connecting the mouse to another device. If it connects, the problem is likely on your Mac. We would also recommend connecting another mouse or Bluetooth accessory to your Mac. This will help you identify if Bluetooth isn’t working on your Mac.