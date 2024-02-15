Sunrise/Sunset Not Working on Apple Watch? Try This

If you’re not seeing the sunrise/sunset time on your Apple Watch, the most common fix is to turn on Location Services and set it to. Keep reading to find out how to do this.

Why is Sunrise/Sunset Time Occasionally Not Working?

This happens because Location Services is turned off or it is active only upon confirmation when you open the app. The solution is to turn Location Services on and set Allow Location Access to While Using the App.

How to Fix Sunrise/Sunset Not Working on Apple Watch