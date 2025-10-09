How to Take a Photo with AirPods: A Step-by-Step Guide

AirPods have evolved beyond audio playback. With the latest models and iOS updates, you can now use them as a remote shutter for your iPhone or iPad camera. This feature is perfect for group shots, tripod setups, or capturing moments from a distance, without needing to touch your device.

What You Need to Use AirPods as a Camera Remote

To use AirPods as a camera remote, you must meet these requirements:

Compatible AirPods model : Not all AirPods models support this feature, as it’s only available for AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3.

: Not all AirPods models support this feature, as it’s only available for AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3. iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 : You can learn how to update your iPhone or iPad if it’s on iOS 18 or lower.

: You can learn how to update your iPhone or iPad if it’s on iOS 18 or lower. Supported camera app : The built-in Camera app works, along with select third-party apps.

: The built-in Camera app works, along with select third-party apps. Camera Remote setting enabled: You must configure your AirPods to trigger the camera via stem press.

To check compatibility, see.

Step-by-Step: How to Take a Photo with AirPods

1. Set Up Camera Remote on Your AirPods

Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. Go to Settings > [Your AirPods] > Camera Remote. Choose either Press Once or Press and Hold to trigger the shutter.

Note: Selecting “Press Once” disables media controls temporarily while using the camera. “Press and Hold” disables Siri and listening modes during camera use.

2. Launch the Camera App

Open the Camera app manually or via Siri. Position your device as needed; it can be on a tripod, stand, or stable surface.

3. Take the Photo

Press the stem on your AirPods to capture the shot. You’ll hear a feedback tone unless your ringer is off or Live Photo is enabled.

Note: In some regions, the 3-second timer and feedback tone may not be available.

Can older AirPods take photos? No. Only AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 support camera remote functionality. Does this work with third-party camera apps? Yes, but only if the app supports AirPods camera remote integration. Can I use AirPods as a microphone while filming? Yes. In supported apps, you can select your AirPods as the input mic via Control Center or Settings. What if I lose my AirPods during a shoot? You can add AirPods to Find My Phone for easy recovery. Can I enhance the photo afterward? Definitely. Explore advanced photo editing techniques to refine your image.

Final Thoughts: Remote Photography Made Simple

With the right AirPods and iOS version, taking photos remotely is now effortless. Whether you’re capturing solo portraits or group memories, this feature adds convenience and creativity to your workflow. If you’re running iOS 26, the new AirPods update unlocks even more functionality to elevate your camera experience.